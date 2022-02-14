International
BREAKING: Putin Conceptually Approves Russian Foreign Ministry's Responses on Security Guarantees With US, NATO
https://sputniknews.com/20220214/looks-like-utter-crp-netizens-livid-at-amazons-prequel-to-lord-of-the-rings-1093022701.html
'Looks Like Utter Cr*p': Netizens Livid at Amazon’s Prequel to Lord of the Rings
'Looks Like Utter Cr*p': Netizens Livid at Amazon’s Prequel to Lord of the Rings
Anybody in the industry will tell you that turning a book into a film is a path fraught with pitfalls and will earn anyone who tries nothing but censure from... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-14T14:27+0000
2022-02-14T14:27+0000
viral
entertainment
jrr tolkien
the lord of the rings
trailer
jeff bezos
amazon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080391589_62:0:1938:1055_1920x0_80_0_0_439e7790901419a1d57dc3398b3f6482.jpg
Amazon Prime has released a trailer for its highly anticipated prequel of the Lord of the Rings, which has made waves on social media. The one-minute clip was packed with dynamic scenes, showing dwarves, elves, horrifying monsters and intense battles. But judging by netizens' reactions, it left many seriously unimpressed.Many users blasted Amazon Prime for failing to recreate the atmosphere of Middle Earth.Even actor Elijah Wood, who played hobbit Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s trilogy, was upset by the trailer, posting a facepalm emoji.Others accused the streaming service of "wokeness" for casting black actors in the roles of elves and dwarves.Many netizens criticised the series, which thanks to production costs reportedly in the region of $1 billion, will be the most expensive in the world, for its poor computer graphic effects.And still others felt the series had ventured a long way from Tolkien's books and the Lord of The Rings trilogy.Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, who is a big fan of Tolkien and took part in talks to buy the rights for the series from Warner Bros - the studio behind the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit film trilogies - has not been spared the wrath of movie fans too.However, there were those who enjoyed the trailer.The events in the series, which will be premiered on 2 September, are set in the Second Age of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the events described in the Lord of the Rings saga. According to media reports, the new show will feature new characters, but it will bring back some iconic characters who appeared in the Rings. Last August, Amazon announced that the filming of the second season is expected to begin in the middle of 2022.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080391589_296:0:1703:1055_1920x0_80_0_0_21df3cecd370ab90ecd0f769d32904dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, entertainment, jrr tolkien, the lord of the rings, trailer, jeff bezos, amazon

'Looks Like Utter Cr*p': Netizens Livid at Amazon’s Prequel to Lord of the Rings

14:27 GMT 14.02.2022
CC0 / / The Lord of the Rings
The Lord of the Rings - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
CC0 / /
SubscribeGoogle news
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Anybody in the industry will tell you that turning a book into a film is a path fraught with pitfalls and will earn anyone who tries nothing but censure from the book's fans. They maintain that something essential has been lost in translation. Even Peter Jackson’s widely praised Lord of The Rings was not free of the wrath of Tolkien nuts.
Amazon Prime has released a trailer for its highly anticipated prequel of the Lord of the Rings, which has made waves on social media. The one-minute clip was packed with dynamic scenes, showing dwarves, elves, horrifying monsters and intense battles. But judging by netizens' reactions, it left many seriously unimpressed.

© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo

Many users blasted Amazon Prime for failing to recreate the atmosphere of Middle Earth.

Twitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


Even actor Elijah Wood, who played hobbit Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s trilogy, was upset by the trailer, posting a facepalm emoji.

© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


Others accused the streaming service of "wokeness" for casting black actors in the roles of elves and dwarves.

© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


Many netizens criticised the series, which thanks to production costs reportedly in the region of $1 billion, will be the most expensive in the world, for its poor computer graphic effects.

© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


And still others felt the series had ventured a long way from Tolkien's books and the Lord of The Rings trilogy.
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, who is a big fan of Tolkien and took part in talks to buy the rights for the series from Warner Bros - the studio behind the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit film trilogies - has not been spared the wrath of movie fans too.
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


However, there were those who enjoyed the trailer.

© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
The events in the series, which will be premiered on 2 September, are set in the Second Age of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the events described in the Lord of the Rings saga. According to media reports, the new show will feature new characters, but it will bring back some iconic characters who appeared in the Rings. Last August, Amazon announced that the filming of the second season is expected to begin in the middle of 2022.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала