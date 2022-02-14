https://sputniknews.com/20220214/lockheed-martin-drops-44bln-deal-to-buy-aerojet-rocketdyne-amid-antitrust-probe-1093018039.html

Lockheed Martin Drops $4.4Bln Deal to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Amid Antitrust Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin has scrapped a $4.4 billion deal with Aerojet Rocketdyne to buy the rocket engine maker after the federal...

Taiclet said that the Maryland-based arms maker would continue working with Aerojet Rocketdyne, one of the companies making up the US defence industrial base, as it struggles to recover from the pandemic.The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said in January that it had sued to stop the acquisition of the country's last independent supplier of missile propulsion systems over concerns that Lockheed would use its leverage to harm rival defence contractors.

