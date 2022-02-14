https://sputniknews.com/20220214/leningrad-oblast-chief-suggests-measures-to-improve-congress-of-local-and-regional-authorities--1093027458.html

Leningrad Oblast Chief Suggests Measures to Improve Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Leningrad Oblast Chief Suggests Measures to Improve Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

The Governor of the Leningrad Oblast, Aleksander Drozdenko, has formulated a number of concrete proposals aimed at improving the efficiency of the Congress of... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T13:22+0000

2022-02-14T13:22+0000

2022-02-14T15:27+0000

russia

leningrad region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093027266_0:0:3007:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_7af30d2a66a246104ad53accd1f65dd2.jpg

Drozdenko drew attention in particular to the need for a rapid exchange of information on best practice, which would enable the Congress to take into account the experience of colleagues when dealing with urgent problems.In order to improve how participating countries interact and also to raise the profile of the Congress, Drozdenko proposed that more young people should be involved.The Governor also supported a proposal of his colleagues to revise the format of reports, so they could be prepared quicker. According to Drozdenko, prompt preparation of reports would reduce the chance that they were out of date by the time they were presented.The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe at present comprises 324 members of national delegations and 324 alternates representing over 200,000 local and regional authorities from 47 member States of the Council of Europe (CoE). The Congress is an advisory body to the CoE and one of its three main units, serving as a platform to discuss shared problems, exchanging experiences and developing cooperation.

russia

leningrad region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, leningrad region