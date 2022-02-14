https://sputniknews.com/20220214/lady-with-torch-weeps-fans-pour-their-hearts-out-as-ghostbusters-director-ivan-reitman-dies-1093011271.html

'Lady With Torch Weeps': Fans Pour Their Hearts Out as 'Ghostbusters' Director Ivan Reitman Dies

'Lady With Torch Weeps': Fans Pour Their Hearts Out as 'Ghostbusters' Director Ivan Reitman Dies

Canadian director and producer Ivan Reitman directed films like "Ghostbusters", "Meatballs", and "Stripes". He also produced "Space Jam", "Up in the Air", and... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T08:06+0000

2022-02-14T08:06+0000

2022-02-14T08:30+0000

hollywood

comedy

actor

director

producer

canada

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093013198_0:144:3131:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_9bdb23c55d79ab0ff7f13a91824546ec.jpg

Fans across the globe, including actors and filmmakers, are remembering comedy filmmaker Ivan Reitman, as his family announced his death late Sunday, saying the legend died "peacefully in his sleep" on Saturday night.Ivan Reitman's family moved to Canada when he was just four years old. The "Animal House" producer studied music in school and later worked on his own short films.Most of his fans remembered the director-producer for some of the "wittiest, funniest, greatest movies ever made".Guy Branum, who appeared in Reitman's "No Strings Attached", said he was "impossibly kind, astoundingly funny, and made so many of my favourite movies".John Larroquette, whom Reitman cast in "Stripes", said that the director inspired him to be funny.Writer-director Justine Bateman said that Reitman made an eternal mark on film comedy.Paul Feig, director of the 2016 "Ghostbusters", said: "I had the honour of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience…All of us in comedy owe him so very much".Reitman is survived by his wife and three children. He had worked as a director and producer for decades.

hollywood

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

hollywood, comedy, actor, director, producer, canada, europe