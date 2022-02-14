Registration was successful!
'Lady With Torch Weeps': Fans Pour Their Hearts Out as 'Ghostbusters' Director Ivan Reitman Dies
Canadian director and producer Ivan Reitman directed films like "Ghostbusters", "Meatballs", and "Stripes". He also produced "Space Jam", "Up in the Air", and... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
Fans across the globe, including actors and filmmakers, are remembering comedy filmmaker Ivan Reitman, as his family announced his death late Sunday, saying the legend died "peacefully in his sleep" on Saturday night.Ivan Reitman's family moved to Canada when he was just four years old. The "Animal House" producer studied music in school and later worked on his own short films.Most of his fans remembered the director-producer for some of the "wittiest, funniest, greatest movies ever made".Guy Branum, who appeared in Reitman's "No Strings Attached", said he was "impossibly kind, astoundingly funny, and made so many of my favourite movies".John Larroquette, whom Reitman cast in "Stripes", said that the director inspired him to be funny.Writer-director Justine Bateman said that Reitman made an eternal mark on film comedy.Paul Feig, director of the 2016 "Ghostbusters", said: "I had the honour of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience…All of us in comedy owe him so very much".Reitman is survived by his wife and three children. He had worked as a director and producer for decades.
08:06 GMT 14.02.2022 (Updated: 08:30 GMT 14.02.2022)
Producer Ivan Reitman attends the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from "Animal House" to "Ghostbusters," has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75.
Producer Ivan Reitman attends the premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from "Animal House" to "Ghostbusters," has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75.
Canadian director and producer Ivan Reitman directed films like "Ghostbusters", "Meatballs", and "Stripes". He also produced "Space Jam", "Up in the Air", and last year's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife". Reitman was influential in shaping the careers of some big stars, including Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.
Fans across the globe, including actors and filmmakers, are remembering comedy filmmaker Ivan Reitman, as his family announced his death late Sunday, saying the legend died "peacefully in his sleep" on Saturday night.
"Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia", said Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. Rothman noted that the Czechoslovakia-born legend was an inseparable part of Columbia's legacy.
Ivan Reitman's family moved to Canada when he was just four years old. The "Animal House" producer studied music in school and later worked on his own short films.
Most of his fans remembered the director-producer for some of the "wittiest, funniest, greatest movies ever made".
Twitter Screenshots of Fans reacting to Passing Away of Hollywood Director
Twitter Screenshots of Fans reacting to Passing Away of Hollywood Director
Guy Branum, who appeared in Reitman's "No Strings Attached", said he was "impossibly kind, astoundingly funny, and made so many of my favourite movies".
John Larroquette, whom Reitman cast in "Stripes", said that the director inspired him to be funny.
Twitter Screenshots of Fans reacting to Passing Away of Hollywood Director
Twitter Screenshots of Fans reacting to Passing Away of Hollywood Director
Writer-director Justine Bateman said that Reitman made an eternal mark on film comedy.
Paul Feig, director of the 2016 "Ghostbusters", said: "I had the honour of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience…All of us in comedy owe him so very much".
Twitter Screenshots of Fans reacting to Passing Away of Hollywood Director
Twitter Screenshots of Fans reacting to Passing Away of Hollywood Director
Twitter Screenshots of Fans reacting to Passing Away of Hollywood Director
Twitter Screenshots of Fans reacting to Passing Away of Hollywood Director
Reitman is survived by his wife and three children. He had worked as a director and producer for decades.
