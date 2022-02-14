https://sputniknews.com/20220214/kanye-west-and-julia-fox-call-it-quits-1093034986.html

Kanye West and Julia Fox Call it Quits

Kanye West and Julia Fox Call it Quits

Sources who are close to the rapper and fashion designer reportedly said he’s focused on his family and his music. West is going to be dropping his album Donda... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

The whirlwind romance has come to an end, after two months of dating West and Julia Fox have decided to end things.A rep for the Italian-American actress and model confirmed to TMZ, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.” Fox’s head remained high as she denied reports of her crying.“And for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday,” she added.The last time the two were pictured together was in celebration of Fox’s birthday on February 2. The birthday bash was thrown for Fox, 32, at Lucien in New York City. West gifted Fox jewelry, and doled out ‘Baby Birkin’ bags to her and her friends, a purse which costs about $9,500.00 a pop.But high-end gifts given to her by West aren’t the only mementos she’s walking away from the fling with. In the since-deleted post to her Instagram story, Fox acknowledges her “come up” in fame as a result of the short relationship.Although in January 21, she said on an episode of the podcast Forbidden Fruits, "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money’, honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."The news of the former couple’s split came a day after West spent his Super Bowl Sunday attacking Kid Cudi on Instagram. West claimed he cut Cudi from his Donda 2 album in retaliation for the fellow rapper’s friendship with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s new BF.Cudi responded to West’s Instagram attack, saying, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album you f–kin dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. ima pray for you brother.”Apparently, West’s feelings for his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Kim Kardashian, haven’t gone anywhere just yet. The rapper took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day, "I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY," he wrote in the caption of a paparazzi photo of Kardashian and Davidson. "I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

