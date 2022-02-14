https://sputniknews.com/20220214/johnson-biden-agree-on-existence-of-window-for-diplomacy-on-ukraine-1093034617.html
Johnson, Biden Agree on Existence of 'Window' for Diplomacy on Ukraine
Johnson, Biden Agree on Existence of 'Window' for Diplomacy on Ukraine
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed the situation around Ukraine by phone and agreed that there was still a... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-14T20:58+0000
2022-02-14T20:58+0000
2022-02-14T20:58+0000
tensions
ukraine
boris johnson
russia
joe biden
us
uk
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129762_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0fa476e3c50cea3e12e6b75d12ffaa11.jpg
"The Prime Minister and President Biden updated one another on their recent discussions with fellow world leaders. They agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine," the statement says.They also stressed that "any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far-reaching damage for both Russia and the world."US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that Washington welcomes the comments of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that time and space still exist for diplomacy to resolve escalating tensions.Russia has repeatedly denied the West's allegations about preparations to invade Ukraine, saying it has no plans to attack any country but reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has warned that NATO's plans to expand eastward represent a direct threat to its national security.
https://sputniknews.com/20220214/us-says-committed-to-de-escalation-with-russia-but-scales-up-efforts-to-deter-moscow-1093034191.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129762_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_81f50407542a751d04d48447c07c9fe9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tensions, ukraine, boris johnson, russia, joe biden, us, uk, nato
Johnson, Biden Agree on Existence of 'Window' for Diplomacy on Ukraine
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed the situation around Ukraine by phone and agreed that there was still a "window" for diplomacy, the Downing Street said.
"The Prime Minister and President Biden updated one another on their recent discussions with fellow world leaders. They agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine," the statement says
.
They also stressed that "any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far-reaching damage for both Russia and the world."
US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that Washington welcomes the comments of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that time and space still exist for diplomacy to resolve escalating tensions.
Russia has repeatedly denied the West's allegations about preparations to invade Ukraine, saying it has no plans to attack any country but reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has warned that NATO's plans to expand eastward represent a direct threat to its national security.