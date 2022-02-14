International
BREAKING: Trudeau Says Canada's Federal Gov't Invoking Emergencies Act to Address Protest Blockades
Johnson, Biden Agree on Existence of 'Window' for Diplomacy on Ukraine
Johnson, Biden Agree on Existence of 'Window' for Diplomacy on Ukraine
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed the situation around Ukraine by phone and agreed that there was still a... 14.02.2022
"The Prime Minister and President Biden updated one another on their recent discussions with fellow world leaders. They agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine," the statement says.They also stressed that "any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far-reaching damage for both Russia and the world."US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that Washington welcomes the comments of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that time and space still exist for diplomacy to resolve escalating tensions.Russia has repeatedly denied the West's allegations about preparations to invade Ukraine, saying it has no plans to attack any country but reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has warned that NATO's plans to expand eastward represent a direct threat to its national security.
Johnson, Biden Agree on Existence of 'Window' for Diplomacy on Ukraine

20:58 GMT 14.02.2022
© REUTERS / POOLBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for photos at the G-7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for photos at the G-7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed the situation around Ukraine by phone and agreed that there was still a "window" for diplomacy, the Downing Street said.
"The Prime Minister and President Biden updated one another on their recent discussions with fellow world leaders. They agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine," the statement says.
They also stressed that "any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far-reaching damage for both Russia and the world."
State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a media briefing at the State Department, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
US Says Committed to De-Escalation With Russia, But Scales Up Efforts to Deter Moscow
20:42 GMT
US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that Washington welcomes the comments of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that time and space still exist for diplomacy to resolve escalating tensions.
Russia has repeatedly denied the West's allegations about preparations to invade Ukraine, saying it has no plans to attack any country but reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has warned that NATO's plans to expand eastward represent a direct threat to its national security.
