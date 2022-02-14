https://sputniknews.com/20220214/johnson-biden-agree-on-existence-of-window-for-diplomacy-on-ukraine-1093034617.html

Johnson, Biden Agree on Existence of 'Window' for Diplomacy on Ukraine

Johnson, Biden Agree on Existence of 'Window' for Diplomacy on Ukraine

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed the situation around Ukraine by phone and agreed that there was still a... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T20:58+0000

2022-02-14T20:58+0000

2022-02-14T20:58+0000

tensions

ukraine

boris johnson

russia

joe biden

us

uk

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129762_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0fa476e3c50cea3e12e6b75d12ffaa11.jpg

"The Prime Minister and President Biden updated one another on their recent discussions with fellow world leaders. They agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine," the statement says.They also stressed that "any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far-reaching damage for both Russia and the world."US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that Washington welcomes the comments of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that time and space still exist for diplomacy to resolve escalating tensions.Russia has repeatedly denied the West's allegations about preparations to invade Ukraine, saying it has no plans to attack any country but reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has warned that NATO's plans to expand eastward represent a direct threat to its national security.

https://sputniknews.com/20220214/us-says-committed-to-de-escalation-with-russia-but-scales-up-efforts-to-deter-moscow-1093034191.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tensions, ukraine, boris johnson, russia, joe biden, us, uk, nato