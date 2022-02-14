https://sputniknews.com/20220214/ioc-says-awards-ceremony-wont-take-place-if-russian-skater-valieva-wins-a-medal-at-beijing-olympics-1093016390.html

IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies for Figure Skating Team Event

Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Valieva should be allowed to take part in future competitions at the Beijing Olympics until a decision... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided that no award ceremonies will take place if Russian skater Kamila Valieva wins a medal in the upcoming Women's Single Skating competition. The latter is to start on 15 February and will continue on 17 February following qualifications.The IOC elaborated that flower and medal ceremonies will only be scrapped if Valieva finishes among the top three in the competition.

