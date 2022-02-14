The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided that no award ceremonies will take place if Russian skater Kamila Valieva wins a medal in the upcoming Women's Single Skating competition. The latter is to start on 15 February and will continue on 17 February following qualifications.The IOC elaborated that flower and medal ceremonies will only be scrapped if Valieva finishes among the top three in the competition.
world
IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies for Figure Skating Team Event
Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Valieva should be allowed to take part in future competitions at the Beijing Olympics until a decision is made in a hearing on the positive doping sample taken on 25 December 2021.
The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided that no award ceremonies will take place if Russian skater Kamila Valieva wins a medal in the upcoming Women's Single Skating competition. The latter is to start on 15 February and will continue on 17 February following qualifications.
"In the interest of fairness to all athletes and the NOCs [the national Olympic committees] concerned, it would not be appropriate to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 as it would include an athlete who on the one hand has a positive A-sample, but whose violation of the anti-doping rules has not yet been established on the other hand", the IOC said in a statement.
The IOC elaborated that flower and medal ceremonies will only be scrapped if Valieva finishes among the top three in the competition.