India Salutes Military Martyrs as Nation Marks Three-Year Anniversary 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack

India on Monday is remembering the martyrs of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives in Jammu and KashmirThe security personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into a security convoy carrying these men on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Pulwama district of the erstwhile state, which is now a union territory.Today, 14 February, marks the third anniversary of the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the Pulwama martyrs saying that "their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country".Social media users also remembered the brave personnel and shared their emotions. Some termed it a "Black Day" in Indian history, while others said "never forget, never forgive".The Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack.Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after the attack, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the security forces had been given permission to choose the timing, place, and nature of their response to the Pulwama terror attack.India then launched a counter-terror airstrike against a suspected JeM training camp. In the wee hours of 26 February 2019, IAF jets bombed the alleged JeM terror camp in Balakot.

