India Salutes Military Martyrs as Nation Marks Three-Year Anniversary 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack
© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar AActivists of Hindu-nationalist Bajrang Dal pay tribute to Indian paramilitary soldiers who were killed in an attack last year in Pulwama in Indian-controlled Kashmir, in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
Days after the attack in the Pulwama district of India's Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February 2019, Indian Air Force (IAF) jets bombed suspected terror camps of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the Balakot area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in Pakistan.
India on Monday is remembering the martyrs of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir
The security personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into a security convoy carrying these men on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Pulwama district of the erstwhile state, which is now a union territory.
Today, 14 February, marks the third anniversary of the attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the Pulwama martyrs saying that "their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country".
© Photo : Twitter/@narendramodiPrime Minister Narendra Modi remembers the martyrs of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers the martyrs of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.
© Photo : Twitter/@narendramodi
Social media users also remembered the brave personnel and shared their emotions. Some termed it a "Black Day" in Indian history, while others said "never forget, never forgive".
© Photo : Twitter/@SatieshBJPSocial media users called 14 February a "Black Day".
Social media users called 14 February a "Black Day".
© Photo : Twitter/@SatieshBJP
© Photo : Twitter/@LPornimaIndia pays tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack.
India pays tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack.
© Photo : Twitter/@LPornima
© Photo : Twitter/@AnuSatheesh5A social media user dedicates the day to the Indian Army.
A social media user dedicates the day to the Indian Army.
© Photo : Twitter/@AnuSatheesh5
© Photo : Twitter/@_orophile_A social media user mourns the sacrifice of the martyrs of the Pulwama attack.
A social media user mourns the sacrifice of the martyrs of the Pulwama attack.
© Photo : Twitter/@_orophile_
The Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack.
Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after the attack, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the security forces had been given permission to choose the timing, place, and nature of their response to the Pulwama terror attack.
India then launched a counter-terror airstrike against a suspected JeM training camp. In the wee hours of 26 February 2019, IAF jets bombed the alleged JeM terror camp in Balakot.