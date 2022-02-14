https://sputniknews.com/20220214/idiotic-rabble-australians-roast-liberal-mp-for-taking-horse-de-wormer-to-treat-covid-infections-1093018645.html

'Idiotic Rabble': Australians Roast Liberal MP for Taking Horse De-Wormer to Treat COVID Infections

'Idiotic Rabble': Australians Roast Liberal MP for Taking Horse De-Wormer to Treat COVID Infections

Inspired by Canada's Freedom Convoy, thousands of Australians are staging protests in Canberra against vaccine mandates as Omicron continues to spread. The... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T14:44+0000

2022-02-14T14:44+0000

2022-02-14T14:44+0000

australia

liberal party

canberra

covid-19

protests

drug

scott morrison

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093021767_0:97:1077:703_1920x0_80_0_0_1829739d07c54ef7778a3bf454a8ad17.jpg

Unvaccinated Liberal MP Russell Broadbent encountered severe backlash from citizens for promoting horse de-wormer ivermectin against COVID-19 infection. Attending parliament on Monday, the three-time MP made the revelation in an attempt to extend his support for the anti-vaccine mandate protesters camping in Canberra to assert their "freedom and choice"."I had access to ivermectin, which [my wife and I] both immediately went on as soon as I tested positive", he said. Ivermectin is not approved for use against COVID-19 in Australia or other developed countries.Broadbent also declared his support to protesters against COVID vaccine mandates.The Liberal Party MP said he wasn't worried about his COVID-19 diagnosis because he had taken ample doses of vitamins D, C, and B1, and other supplements to boost immunity."I am not vaccinated, and I won't be vaccinated because my view was to be vaccinated was just as high as the risk that I was taking to get the virus itself", Broadbent said.Netizens have criticised the senior MP for taking an anti-vaccine stance and using parliament to promote a de-wormer when his government is facing criticism over Omicron wave mismanagement.Last September, Australia’s drug regulator banned medical practitioners from prescribing the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19 after detecting a 10-fold jump in the import of the medicine after several doctors prescribed oral ivermectin with other drugs to treat the infection. According to regulations, physicians, dermatologists, and gastroenterologists are allowed to prescribe the medicine in some specific circumstances.Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reprimanded his fellow party member who opposed mandatory vaccination, saying unvaccinated people were more likely to experience severe illness and die. Morrison's approval rating dipped to a two-year low in the latest opinion poll, generating speculation of a leadership change for the Liberals ahead of June's elections.There were 47 COVID deaths announced across Australia on Sunday, as some states are warning of tightening COVID-19 rules to curb the spread, which is devastating old-age care homes as well.Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced reopening of its borders to tourists from 21 February, ending some of the world’s strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions.

australia

canberra

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

australia, liberal party, canberra, covid-19, protests, drug, scott morrison