https://sputniknews.com/20220214/how-about-interplanetary-pizza-day-nasa-releases-video-of-pepperoni-like-storm-on-jupiter-1093027987.html

How About Interplanetary Pizza Day? NASA Releases Video of Pepperoni-Like Storm on Jupiter

How About Interplanetary Pizza Day? NASA Releases Video of Pepperoni-Like Storm on Jupiter

The US space agency hopes that findings from the Juno probe to Jupiter will help scientists shed more light on how the solar system formed aeons ago. 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T16:22+0000

2022-02-14T16:22+0000

2022-02-14T16:22+0000

us

nasa

jupiter

juno

mission

storm

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093026169_0:22:1439:831_1920x0_80_0_0_0c098eafee8dc8ca86e57aaeb5ffcff6.jpg

NASA has posted a video of a pepperoni-like Jupiter storm on its Instagram account to highlight the phenomenon's actual appearance in a publication that coincided with the US’ National Pizza Day.In the 14-second clip, Jupiter's newest massive storm, which resembles a pepperoni pizza, is seen as it slowly approaches the camera.NASA explained that the video, which shows an infrared view of Jupiter’s north pole, “utilises imagery derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard the US space agency’s SolarSystem mission Juno".According to the space agency, the infrared image of Jupiter’s north pole was obtained during Juno’s fourth pass over the solar system’s largest planet on 2 February 2017. Juno entered an elongated orbit of Jupiter’s atmosphere in 2016, and scientists believe that the mission’s finding will add to resolving the mystery of the solar system’s formation.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, nasa, jupiter, juno, mission, storm, video