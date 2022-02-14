https://sputniknews.com/20220214/girl-in-hijab-will-be-indian-prime-minister-one-day-prominent-indian-muslim-leader-says-1093016973.html

‘Girl in Hijab Will Be Indian Prime Minister One Day’, Prominent Indian Muslim Leader Says

‘Girl in Hijab Will Be Indian Prime Minister One Day’, Prominent Indian Muslim Leader Says

Muslim women wearing the hijab were barred from entering classrooms at pre-university colleges in India's Karnataka state in January. Since then, there has... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T11:31+0000

2022-02-14T11:31+0000

2022-02-14T11:31+0000

india

india

politics

politics

politics

politics

hijab

hijab

karnataka

karnataka state

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105428/71/1054287163_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_3b77531bc47e30c3666afb7aac261195.jpg

Amid a raging controversy over Muslim women wearing hijabs in pre-university colleges in India’s Karnataka state, prominent Muslim leader and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that one day, a hijab-wearing girl will become the country's prime minister.“The girls will wear hijab, will wear niqab (veils) and go to colleges and become doctors, collectors, SDMs (sub-divisional magistrates) and businesswomen", Owaisi was heard saying in in Hindi as the parlamentarian uploaded a video from the rally on his Twitter page.The row over hijabs started in Karnataka in January, when a few Muslim students at a government pre-university college in the Udupi district, attending classes in headscarves, were asked to leave the campus.The Muslim students started protesting against the move and it spread to other parts of the state, as well as the country.Following the demonstration, Hindu students also started wearing saffron shawls as a mark of protest against their Hijab-clad classmates.With the protests turning violent at some places earlier this week, the state government on 8 February declared a three-day closure holiday for the institutions. However, schools for students through class 10 reopened from Monday, 14 February, while colleges will remain shut until 16 February.Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and French footballer Paul Pogba have also spoken in support of Muslim students who were refused entry into pre-university schools for wearing a hijab.

india

karnataka

karnataka state

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, politics, politics, politics, politics, hijab, hijab, karnataka, karnataka state, religion, religion, religion, religion, religion and politics, hindus, muslim, muslim, muslim