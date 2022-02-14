https://sputniknews.com/20220214/germany-reportedly-plans-to-lift-coronavirus-restrictions-by-20-march-1093016059.html

Germany Reportedly Plans to Lift Coronavirus Restrictions By 20 March

Germany Reportedly Plans to Lift Coronavirus Restrictions By 20 March

Germany tightened coronavirus restrictions at the start of January, while reports suggested the authorities are considering introducing a vaccine mandate to... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T09:40+0000

2022-02-14T09:40+0000

2022-02-14T10:05+0000

germany

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

AFP reported on Monday that Germany is planning to cancel COVID restrictions this March, citing an official draft plan.The country had been facing mass demonstrations with tens of thousands of citizens hitting the streets, demanding anti-pandemic restrictions be lifted. Demonstrations were held in Hamburg and Magdeburg, while in Thuringia both officers and protesters were injured amid the clashes.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

germany, covid-19