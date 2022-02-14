Germany Reportedly Plans to Lift Coronavirus Restrictions By 20 March

AFP reported on Monday that Germany is planning to cancel COVID restrictions this March, citing an official draft plan.The country had been facing mass demonstrations with tens of thousands of citizens hitting the streets, demanding anti-pandemic restrictions be lifted. Demonstrations were held in Hamburg and Magdeburg, while in Thuringia both officers and protesters were injured amid the clashes.
Germany tightened coronavirus restrictions at the start of January, while reports suggested the authorities are considering introducing a vaccine mandate to stop the pandemic.
AFP reported on Monday that Germany is planning to cancel COVID restrictions this March, citing an official draft plan.
"Broad restrictions of social, cultural and economic life should be gradually lifted by the start of spring on 20 March 2022", said the draft document to be approved by federal and state leaders on Wednesday.
The country had been facing mass demonstrations with tens of thousands of citizens hitting the streets, demanding anti-pandemic restrictions be lifted. Demonstrations were held in Hamburg and Magdeburg, while in Thuringia both officers and protesters were injured amid the clashes.