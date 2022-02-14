https://sputniknews.com/20220214/german-press-urges-chancellor-scholz-to-negotiate-dw-license-with-putin-ahead-of-his-visit-to-1093024063.html

German Press Urges Chancellor Scholz to Negotiate DW License With Putin Ahead of His Visit to Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German Federation of Journalists (DJV) on Monday called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to negotiate an immediate lifting of... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

In the beginning of February, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow was closing the DW bureau in Moscow, annulling the accreditation of its employees, and terminating DW satellite and other broadcasts after German media regulator MABB officially banned the airing of RT DE in Germany on 1 February. A ministry official told Sputnik that if Germany were to revisit its position on RT DE, Moscow would respond in kind.The Russian and German leaders will meet on Tuesday.RT DE received a broadcasting license in Serbia, which gives it the right to broadcast in most EU countries, including Germany. Nonetheless, German media regulator MABB said that RT DE was officially banned in Germany because it lacked the necessary permission for broadcasting.

