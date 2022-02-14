Registration was successful!
International
Fans Hit the Streets of LA Following the Rams' Thrilling Victory in the Super Bowl
Fans Hit the Streets of LA Following the Rams' Thrilling Victory in the Super Bowl
Fans Hit the Streets of LA Following the Rams' Thrilling Victory in the Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League and is one of the most popular sporting events both in the United States and abroad. On average, more than 100 million tune in to watch the game.
Sputnik is live from Los Angeles, where the LA Rams have won the Super Bowl in the most dramatic way, securing their first championship since returning to the West Coast six years ago. Despite losing their star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr to a knee injury and trailing 20-13 in the third quarter, the Los Angeles Rams managed to make one of the most astonishing comebacks, beating their opponents, the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
Fans Hit the Streets of LA Following the Rams' Thrilling Victory in the Super Bowl

08:14 GMT 14.02.2022
© Ruptly
The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League and is one of the most popular sporting events both in the United States and abroad. On average, more than 100 million tune in to watch the game.
Sputnik is live from Los Angeles, where the LA Rams have won the Super Bowl in the most dramatic way, securing their first championship since returning to the West Coast six years ago.

Despite losing their star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr to a knee injury and trailing 20-13 in the third quarter, the Los Angeles Rams managed to make one of the most astonishing comebacks, beating their opponents, the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
