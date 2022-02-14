https://sputniknews.com/20220214/fake-or-wigs-netizens-bewildered-by-eminems-eyebrows-during-performance-at-super-bowl-1093031305.html

Fake or Wigs? Netizens Bewildered by Eminem’s Eyebrows During Performance at Super Bowl

The musician joined several other rap stars on stage, in what media has described as the battle of old-school heavyweights. Aside from Eminem, the half-time show featured performances from Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

Eminem’s performance of "Lose Yourself" at Super Bowl LVI has drawn attention from social media users for a peculiar reason - people online have been discussing the artist’s appearance.The rapper, who rose to fame in the late 90s with his complex rhyme schemes and iconic bleached blonde hair, has in recent years appeared in his natural hair colour (brown). Sunday’s performance was no exception. Netizens, however, believe that the singer did something to his eyebrows. The debate led to bizarre speculations.Some users went as far as to suggest that the eyebrows were not real.Others said the eyebrows didn’t look good and were distracting from the performance.However, there were those who liked his appearance.Still others contended that people should have focused on other things, such as Eminem kneeling in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League and one of the most popular sporting events both in the United States and abroad. On average, more than 100 million tune in to watch the game. This year’s winners are the Los Angeles Rams, who made a thrilling comeback, beating their rivals 23-20 after trailing 13-20 in the third quarter.

