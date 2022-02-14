International
Fake or Wigs? Netizens Bewildered by Eminem’s Eyebrows During Performance at Super Bowl
Fake or Wigs? Netizens Bewildered by Eminem’s Eyebrows During Performance at Super Bowl
Eminem’s performance of "Lose Yourself" at Super Bowl LVI has drawn attention from social media users for a peculiar reason - people online have been discussing the artist’s appearance.The rapper, who rose to fame in the late 90s with his complex rhyme schemes and iconic bleached blonde hair, has in recent years appeared in his natural hair colour (brown). Sunday’s performance was no exception. Netizens, however, believe that the singer did something to his eyebrows. The debate led to bizarre speculations.Some users went as far as to suggest that the eyebrows were not real.Others said the eyebrows didn’t look good and were distracting from the performance.However, there were those who liked his appearance.Still others contended that people should have focused on other things, such as Eminem kneeling in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League and one of the most popular sporting events both in the United States and abroad. On average, more than 100 million tune in to watch the game. This year’s winners are the Los Angeles Rams, who made a thrilling comeback, beating their rivals 23-20 after trailing 13-20 in the third quarter.
Fake or Wigs? Netizens Bewildered by Eminem’s Eyebrows During Performance at Super Bowl

18:36 GMT 14.02.2022
Eminem attends a ceremony honoring Curtis "50 cent" Jackson Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Los Angeles
Eminem attends a ceremony honoring Curtis 50 cent Jackson Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Los Angeles
© AP Photo / Richard Shotwell
Max Gorbachev
The singer joined several other rap stars in what the media described as the battle of old-school heavyweights. Aside from Eminem, the half-time show featured performances by Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.
Eminem’s performance of "Lose Yourself" at Super Bowl LVI has drawn attention from social media users for a peculiar reason - people online have been discussing the artist’s appearance.
The rapper, who rose to fame in the late 90s with his complex rhyme schemes and iconic bleached blonde hair, has in recent years appeared in his natural hair colour (brown). Sunday’s performance was no exception. Netizens, however, believe that the singer did something to his eyebrows.
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


The debate led to bizarre speculations.
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


Some users went as far as to suggest that the eyebrows were not real.
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


Others said the eyebrows didn’t look good and were distracting from the performance.

© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


However, there were those who liked his appearance.
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo

Still others contended that people should have focused on other things, such as Eminem kneeling in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League and one of the most popular sporting events both in the United States and abroad. On average, more than 100 million tune in to watch the game. This year’s winners are the Los Angeles Rams, who made a thrilling comeback, beating their rivals 23-20 after trailing 13-20 in the third quarter.
