International
https://sputniknews.com/20220214/ex-us-navy-engineer-pleads-guilty-to-trying-to-sell-submarine-secrets-faces-life-sentence-1093037171.html
Ex-US Navy Engineer Pleads Guilty to Trying to Sell Submarine Secrets, Faces Life Sentence
Ex-US Navy Engineer Pleads Guilty to Trying to Sell Submarine Secrets, Faces Life Sentence
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleaded guilty on Monday to trying to sell classified information regarding nuclear submarines... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-14T23:02+0000
2022-02-14T23:02+0000
espionage
us
submarine
fbi
us navy
engineer
guilty plea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089750238_0:17:3001:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_15332860e005e5f191cf29db2bd1ad4a.jpg
"It is agreed between the United States and your client as follows: Mr. Toebbe will plead guilty to Count One of the Indictment, Conspiracy to Communicate Restricted Data, in violation of Title 42, United States Code, Sections 2274(a) and 2014," the filing by US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, signed by Toebbe and his lawyer, said on Monday.The maximum prison sentence the defendant may face is a term of not more than life in prison along with a fine of not more than $100,000 and up to five years of supervised release, according to the filing.In October 2021, Toebbe and his wife Diana were charged with espionage for the alleged sale of military secrets obtained through his job as a US Navy nuclear engineer to what they believed was a foreign government rather than an&nbsp; FBI sting operation.The parties also agreed to a binding term of imprisonment within the range of 151 to 210 months in accordance to US federal law, the filing said.“Each party may request a sentence anywhere within this range. The Court will determine the amount of the supervised release and any fine,” the filing added.Toebbe agreed to provide the authorities access to all of his electronic devices and accounts so the federal officials can locate the $100,000 the FBI paid him in the cryptocurrency Monero in exchange for the secrets he wanted to sell, according to the filing.
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/teacher-turned-nuclear-submarine-spy-says-wanted-to-flee-because-of-trump-not-arrest--report-1091404264.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089750238_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_7be984d76235b3008dcfe3b4c6d2bb48.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
espionage, us, submarine, fbi, us navy, engineer, guilty plea

Ex-US Navy Engineer Pleads Guilty to Trying to Sell Submarine Secrets, Faces Life Sentence

23:02 GMT 14.02.2022
© Wikipedia / Thiep NguyenThe Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for sea trials following a maintenance availability
The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for sea trials following a maintenance availability - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
© Wikipedia / Thiep Nguyen
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleaded guilty on Monday to trying to sell classified information regarding nuclear submarines and may possibly face a sentence of life in prison, a court filing revealed.
"It is agreed between the United States and your client as follows: Mr. Toebbe will plead guilty to Count One of the Indictment, Conspiracy to Communicate Restricted Data, in violation of Title 42, United States Code, Sections 2274(a) and 2014," the filing by US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, signed by Toebbe and his lawyer, said on Monday.
The maximum prison sentence the defendant may face is a term of not more than life in prison along with a fine of not more than $100,000 and up to five years of supervised release, according to the filing.
In October 2021, Toebbe and his wife Diana were charged with espionage for the alleged sale of military secrets obtained through his job as a US Navy nuclear engineer to what they believed was a foreign government rather than an  FBI sting operation.
Computer-based rendering of Virginia class attack submarine - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
Teacher-Turned Nuclear Submarine Spy Says Wanted to Flee Because of Trump, Not Arrest – Report
10 December 2021, 03:43 GMT
The parties also agreed to a binding term of imprisonment within the range of 151 to 210 months in accordance to US federal law, the filing said.
“Each party may request a sentence anywhere within this range. The Court will determine the amount of the supervised release and any fine,” the filing added.
Toebbe agreed to provide the authorities access to all of his electronic devices and accounts so the federal officials can locate the $100,000 the FBI paid him in the cryptocurrency Monero in exchange for the secrets he wanted to sell, according to the filing.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала