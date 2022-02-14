Dutch Cabinet Reportedly Proposes Ban on Conversion Therapy

International
16:56 GMT 14.02.2022
CC0 / / Transgender
Transgender - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
CC0 / /
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Cabinet of the Netherlands will propose a bill prohibiting so-called conversion therapy, the treatment aimed at changing sexual orientation, also imposing fines for its violation, media reported on Monday.
The bill levies a fine of 22,500 euros ($25,461) and one year imprisonment for conducting the therapy aimed at changing an individual's sexual orientation or suppressing their gender identity, according to the DutchNews news outlet.
The major political parties — Democrats 66 (D66), People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the Labour Party (PvdA), GroenLinks, Socialist Party (SP) and Party for the Animals (PvdD) — supported the bill, according to the report.
The previous cabinet was also urged to ban conversion therapy, but ministers proposed first carrying out research on the human rights implications, including the freedom to choose a form of therapy.
