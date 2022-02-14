Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220214/doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness-marvel-drops-second-trailer-1093017778.html
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel Drops Second Trailer
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel Drops Second Trailer
Doctor Stephen Strange continues his adventures facing new enemies and old friends. 14.02.2022
Benedict Cumberbatch puts in a stellar performance in his second film about the genius surgeon possessed of magical superpowers, and fans of the comic books created by the great and recently deceased Stan Lee viewed the trailer, released on 14 February, with the keenest anticipation. According to the film's synopsis, "the door to a multiverse full of mystery and madness is opening. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left the stage after their fierce battle in Avengers 4: Endgame," Doctor Strange is the central figure among the superheroes. But the last time he used magic it had the most dramatic effect so he is now turning to to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Sorcerer Supreme, Wong (played by Benedict Wong) to help fix the universe. Fans of the comic book have also had their interest piqued by a mystery voice that crops up in the trailer: aficionados say that the timbre is very much that of Charles Xavier/Professor X, as played in the X-Men films by British veteran Shakespearian actor, Patrick Stewart, and the public are quivering with excitement at the thought of seeing him appear in the forthcoming movie. ''Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'' will be released on 5 May.
movie, marvel, society

12:13 GMT 14.02.2022
Doctor Stephen Strange continues his adventures facing new enemies and old friends.
