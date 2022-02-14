Camilla, Wife of Britain's Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House has said in a statement. adding that the 74-year-old is now self-isolating. No information has been released on her physical well-being. Last week, Clarence House said that Prince Charles, 73, who has been infected with the disease for a second time, displayed no symptoms.
The Duchess carried out several royal engagements last week. The news comes several days after Prince Charles, heir to the throne, tested positive for the novel coronavirus for a second time. Both royals had been fully vaccinated against the disease.
