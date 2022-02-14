https://sputniknews.com/20220214/camilla-wife-of-britains-prince-charles-tests-positive-for-covid-1093021103.html

Camilla, Wife of Britain's Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19

Camilla, Wife of Britain's Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Duchess carried out several royal engagements last week. The news comes several days after Prince Charles, heir to the throne, tested positive for the... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T12:11+0000

2022-02-14T12:11+0000

2022-02-14T12:29+0000

uk

uk royal family

camilla parker bowels

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House has said in a statement. adding that the 74-year-old is now self-isolating. No information has been released on her physical well-being. Last week, Clarence House said that Prince Charles, 73, who has been infected with the disease for a second time, displayed no symptoms.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, uk royal family, camilla parker bowels