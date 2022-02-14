Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220214/camilla-wife-of-britains-prince-charles-tests-positive-for-covid-1093021103.html
Camilla, Wife of Britain's Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19
Camilla, Wife of Britain's Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19
The Duchess carried out several royal engagements last week. The news comes several days after Prince Charles, heir to the throne, tested positive for the... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-14T12:11+0000
2022-02-14T12:29+0000
uk
uk royal family
camilla parker bowels
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House has said in a statement. adding that the 74-year-old is now self-isolating. No information has been released on her physical well-being. Last week, Clarence House said that Prince Charles, 73, who has been infected with the disease for a second time, displayed no symptoms.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, uk royal family, camilla parker bowels

Camilla, Wife of Britain's Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19

12:11 GMT 14.02.2022 (Updated: 12:29 GMT 14.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The Duchess carried out several royal engagements last week. The news comes several days after Prince Charles, heir to the throne, tested positive for the novel coronavirus for a second time. Both royals had been fully vaccinated against the disease.
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House has said in a statement. adding that the 74-year-old is now self-isolating. No information has been released on her physical well-being. Last week, Clarence House said that Prince Charles, 73, who has been infected with the disease for a second time, displayed no symptoms.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала