https://sputniknews.com/20220214/bojo-to-talk-to-allies-amid-russian-invasion-claims-to-bring-moscow-back-from-the-brink-1093009944.html

BoJo to Talk to Allies Amid Russian 'Invasion' Claims to Bring Moscow 'Back From the Brink'

BoJo to Talk to Allies Amid Russian 'Invasion' Claims to Bring Moscow 'Back From the Brink'

Moscow has repeatedly rejected allegations by the West that it plans to invade Ukraine as unfounded, stressing they are being used as a pretext to justify... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T06:48+0000

2022-02-14T06:48+0000

2022-02-14T07:06+0000

uk

russia

vladimir putin

boris johnson

allies

world leaders

talks

ukraine

tensions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093007664_0:132:2500:1538_1920x0_80_0_0_1a1a14a40d508682b7cdd6e49b704eed.jpg

A Downing Street spokesperson has announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to sit down for further talks with world leaders amid allegations about Russia's planned "invasion" of Ukraine.The spokesperson said in a statement that the PM will travel around the continent towards the end of this week, but they kept mum on which world leaders Johnson was hoping to talk to or where he will go. There were previous reports, though, that he is set to engage with Nordic and Baltic countries.The statement said that "the crisis on Ukraine's border has reached a critical juncture" and that "all the information" the UK government has "suggests Russia could be planning an invasion of Ukraine at any moment", something that Number 10 argued "would have disastrous consequences for both Ukraine and Russia".Earlier this month, Western media outlets, including The Washington Post and The New York Times, cited unnamed US officials as claiming that Moscow "could invade Ukraine within days" and stating that the latter may cause 50,000 civilian deaths in the country. Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy was quick to respond by tweeting that "madness and scaremongering continues".The remarks came after Johnson discussed the situation around Ukraine in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this month, with the two agreeing that interaction with Russia is necessary."The leaders agreed on the importance of dialogue with Russia. They resolved to use all diplomatic channels available to bring an end to the current tensions", a Downing Street spokesperson said at the time.In a separate development earlier this month, Johnson held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss tensions in Ukraine and Moscow's proposals on security guarantees. Downing Street said in a statement at the time that during the telephone conversation, Putin and Johnson agreed that an aggravation of the situation in Ukraine was not in anyone's interest and that a "peaceful resolution" of the tensions was desirable.Western media outlets have been speculating that the purported Russian "invasion" of Ukraine could take place either on 15 or 16 February, with Politico earlier reporting that US President Joe Biden told allies that Russia may invade Ukraine on 16 February.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for his part, underlined that the "propaganda campaign" about "Russian aggression" against Ukraine has provocative purposes, and encourages "the authorities in Kiev to sabotage the Minsk agreements and pernicious attempts to resolve the 'Donbass problems' by force". The statement was made amid evacuations by the US and its allies of embassy staff from Ukraine as tensions in the region persist.Russia on Saturday said that it had recalled some of its diplomatic staff from Ukraine "to ensure the safety of our [Russian] diplomats in Ukraine, as well as their protection from possible provocations by the Kiev regime or from third countries", according to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.The prime minister's forthcoming negotiations with his international counterparts also come as he faces a no-confidence vote over a number of alleged COVID lockdown-breaking parties held at Downing Street in 2020 and 2021 and still being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.Johnson on Friday received a legal questionnaire from the police which could see him being fined if he is found to have broken the law. The document is due to be returned to law enforcement within the next seven days.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, russia, vladimir putin, boris johnson, allies, world leaders, talks, ukraine, tensions