'Bit of a Mess': Man Utd Legend Gary Neville Calls Team A Soap Opera, Slams Players' Excuse Mindset

'Bit of a Mess': Man Utd Legend Gary Neville Calls Team A Soap Opera, Slams Players' Excuse Mindset

There's no doubt that Man United are in difficulties with the Old Trafford-based outfit having a harrowing time on the field. The Red Devils are already out of... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

Former captain and club legend Gary Neville unleashed a blistering attack on Manchester United's present bunch of players, blaming their "excuse mentality" for their continuing prolonged slump.Neville, who is among a select group of footballers, who retired as a one-club wonder after being associated with the 20-time English champions from 1992-2011, has claimed that "every day feels like a soap opera" at United."You can't put your finger on one thing when you watch United nowadays. Every day feels like a soap opera," Neville told British broadcaster Sky Sports. "You hear the players want Mauricio Pochettino, then Cristiano Ronaldo's going to leave."Neville even went as far as to say that United are looking lethargic and something needs to change pretty quickly if Ralf Rangnick's men want to see themselves competing for any kind of silverware next season."It's a bit of a mess and United fans have to take their medicine," the 46-year-old concluded.

