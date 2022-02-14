https://sputniknews.com/20220214/bit-of-a-mess-man-utd-legend-gary-neville-calls-team-a-soap-opera-slams-players-excuse-mindset-1093026866.html
'Bit of a Mess': Man Utd Legend Gary Neville Calls Team A Soap Opera, Slams Players' Excuse Mindset
'Bit of a Mess': Man Utd Legend Gary Neville Calls Team A Soap Opera, Slams Players' Excuse Mindset
There's no doubt that Man United are in difficulties with the Old Trafford-based outfit having a harrowing time on the field. The Red Devils are already out of... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-14T17:05+0000
2022-02-14T17:05+0000
2022-02-14T17:05+0000
sport
sport
sport
football
football
cristiano ronaldo
mauricio pochettino
mauricio pochettino
manchester united
mentality
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091856379_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d7974047716a4800fbb44c97d7ac429b.jpg
Former captain and club legend Gary Neville unleashed a blistering attack on Manchester United's present bunch of players, blaming their "excuse mentality" for their continuing prolonged slump.Neville, who is among a select group of footballers, who retired as a one-club wonder after being associated with the 20-time English champions from 1992-2011, has claimed that "every day feels like a soap opera" at United."You can't put your finger on one thing when you watch United nowadays. Every day feels like a soap opera," Neville told British broadcaster Sky Sports. "You hear the players want Mauricio Pochettino, then Cristiano Ronaldo's going to leave."Neville even went as far as to say that United are looking lethargic and something needs to change pretty quickly if Ralf Rangnick's men want to see themselves competing for any kind of silverware next season."It's a bit of a mess and United fans have to take their medicine," the 46-year-old concluded.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091856379_5:0:2736:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f799f3fb3e44fe7ebcd36f3843406091.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, football, football, cristiano ronaldo, mauricio pochettino, mauricio pochettino, manchester united, mentality, sputnik, premier league, premier league, english premier league, football star, football team, football club, old trafford
'Bit of a Mess': Man Utd Legend Gary Neville Calls Team A Soap Opera, Slams Players' Excuse Mindset
Subscribe
There's no doubt that Man United are in difficulties with the Old Trafford-based outfit having a harrowing time on the field. The Red Devils are already out of the race for the Premier League title and could be out of next year's Champions League as well if they fail to finish in the top four in the English top flight.
Former captain and club legend Gary Neville
unleashed a blistering attack on Manchester United's present bunch of players, blaming their "excuse mentality" for their continuing prolonged slump.
Neville, who is among a select group of footballers, who retired as a one-club wonder after being associated with the 20-time English champions from 1992-2011, has claimed that "every day feels like a soap opera" at United.
"You can't put your finger on one thing when you watch United nowadays. Every day feels like a soap opera," Neville told British broadcaster Sky Sports. "You hear the players want Mauricio Pochettino, then Cristiano Ronaldo
's going to leave."
"There's a confidence issue but there's also an issue of excuse mentality and of looking after themselves and not looking at the bigger picture which is creating a brilliant team and trying to get back up that league," the ex-England international added.
Neville even went as far as to say that United are looking lethargic and something needs to change pretty quickly if Ralf Rangnick
's men want to see themselves competing for any kind of silverware next season.
"It's a bit of a mess and United fans have to take their medicine," the 46-year-old concluded.