Biden Urges Congress to Act on Gun Control on Anniversary of Parkland School Shooting
Biden Urges Congress to Act on Gun Control on Anniversary of Parkland School Shooting
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden urged Congress on Monday to act decisively to tighten gun control regulations and prevent mass shootings, while... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
"On February 14th, 2018, a gunman stole the lives of 14 students and 3 educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida," Biden said in a statement.He recalled that the tragedy was the deadliest high school shooting in US history.Biden said he had asked Congress to pass a budget that provides an additional half a billion dollars for measures to reduce violent crime."I have also requested increased funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the US Marshals. And Congress must do much more — beginning with requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers," he said.The US administration has put forward a comprehensive plan to reduce gun crime, Biden added. This initiative includes preventing the proliferation of illegal guns and cracking down on gun dealers who willfully violate the law."We can never bring back those we’ve lost. But we can come together to fulfill the first responsibility of our government and our democracy: to keep each other safe," Biden said.In October 2021, Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to killing 17 people in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.
us, gun violence, joe biden

Biden Urges Congress to Act on Gun Control on Anniversary of Parkland School Shooting

15:16 GMT 14.02.2022
© AP Photo / John Minchillo A demonstrator holds a "STOP the NRA" sign outside city hall during the "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety, Saturday, March 24, 2018
A demonstrator holds a STOP the NRA sign outside city hall during the March for Our Lives protest for gun legislation and school safety, Saturday, March 24, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden urged Congress on Monday to act decisively to tighten gun control regulations and prevent mass shootings, while commemorating the victims of the Parkland school massacre.
"On February 14th, 2018, a gunman stole the lives of 14 students and 3 educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida," Biden said in a statement.
He recalled that the tragedy was the deadliest high school shooting in US history.
Biden said he had asked Congress to pass a budget that provides an additional half a billion dollars for measures to reduce violent crime.
"I have also requested increased funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the US Marshals. And Congress must do much more — beginning with requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers," he said.
The US administration has put forward a comprehensive plan to reduce gun crime, Biden added. This initiative includes preventing the proliferation of illegal guns and cracking down on gun dealers who willfully violate the law.
"We can never bring back those we’ve lost. But we can come together to fulfill the first responsibility of our government and our democracy: to keep each other safe," Biden said.
In October 2021, Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to killing 17 people in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.
