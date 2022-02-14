https://sputniknews.com/20220214/belgian-truckers-gather-to-protest-against-covid-policies-in-brussels-1093024425.html
Belgian Truckers Gather to Protest Against COVID Policies in Brussels
The Belgian lorry drivers are inspired by the protests in Canada, where, a "freedom convoy" made it to the national news, as truckers blocked several major... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Brussels, as European truckers hold a demonstration against coronavirus regulations, despite Mayor Philippe Close previously saying "freedom convoy" vehicles would be barred from entering the city.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The Belgian lorry drivers are inspired by the protests in Canada, where, a "freedom convoy" made it to the national news, as truckers blocked several major routes, demanding the cancellation of anti-pandemic measures.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!