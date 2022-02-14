https://sputniknews.com/20220214/austin-heads-to-europe-to-meet-allied-defense-chiefs-over-russias-buildup-1093033504.html

Austin Heads to Europe to Meet Allied Defense Chiefs Over Russia's 'Buildup'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will depart on a trip to Europe on February 15 to meet with allied defense ministers over Russia's... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

"[Austin will] meet with senior military and government leaders in Belgium, Poland and Lithuania. In Brussels, he'll meet with Allied defense ministers across NATO leadership in the defense ministerials to discuss Russia's military buildup in and around Ukraine. He will also reiterate United States commitment to our allies made in Article Five, continue the Alliance's progress on deterrence and defense while ensuring the alliance is prepared to face tomorrow's challenges," Kirby told a briefing.He will also get a chance to meet with US troops and observe the conditions of American rotational presence in the country.The secretary will also travel to Lithuania to meet with its leadership and reaffirm commitment to working together on strengthening the Lithuanian armed forces and "continuing to stand shoulder to shoulder against threats and adversaries."Separately, Austin will meet jointly with his counterparts from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia together.

