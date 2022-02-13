https://sputniknews.com/20220213/ukraine-requests-meeting-with-russia-other-osce-vienna-document-signatories-within-48-hours-1092994447.html

Ukraine Requests Meeting With Russia, Other OSCE Vienna Document Signatories Within 48 Hours

The request comes amid a fever pitch of claims by US officials and media that Russia is on the brink of an "invasion" of Ukraine. Moscow has blasted this... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

Kiev has announced its intention to convene a meeting of the 57 member signatories of the Vienna Document, including Russia, to discuss Moscow's alleged failure to respond to Kiev's request for information on its military activities, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced.Ukrainian officials continuously use the term "temporarily occupied Crimea" to refer to the Black Sea peninsula, which held a referendum to break off from Ukraine and rejoin Russia's jurisdiction after a Western-backed coup in Kiev in 2014.Kiev formally demanded details from Russia regarding its military activities near the border with Ukraine on Friday, using the "reduction reduction mechanism" stipulated in the Vienna Document - a 2011 treaty signed by all 57 members of the Organization for Security Co-operation in Europe aimed at building confidence and security in the OSCE space. Kiev's request included demands that Russia provide data on areas where its troops are dislocated, the dates when they will be withdrawn (if applicable), as well as unit names, forces they are subordinated to, types of weapons and military equipment involved, and other details.Kuleba warned Friday that if Russia failed to provide this data, or provided data which was deemed insufficient or inadequate by Kiev, Ukraine would convene the emergency Vienna Document meeting to demand an explanation.Parties to the Vienna Document typically exchange information on military forces, major weapons systems and other equipment, as well as defence planning and military budget information on an annual basis. The treaty provides for consultations in the event of "unusual military activities" or dangerous incidents.

