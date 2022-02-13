https://sputniknews.com/20220213/uk-police-reportedly-lost-track-of-over-500-dangerous-sex-offenders-living-among-the-public-1092982729.html

UK Police Reportedly Lost Track of Over 500 Dangerous Sex Offenders Living 'Among the Public'

Sexual offenders are among the largest offence groups amongst prisoners serving immediate custodial sentences, according to UK government statistics. 64,325... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

The UK law enforcements have lost track of 516 sex criminals that they had to be monitoring, The Sun has reported, citing obtained data. According to the report, harmful offenders are living unobserved "among the public".The Sun reveals that most of the missing criminals are in London – 233.Moreover, level 2 offenders, who pose a “high or very high risk of serious harm”, are among those absent in at least two regions.There are three ‘risk levels' in the UK. Level 1 involves normal agency management (cases with a low-medium risk of serious harm to others), level 2 - often called local inter-risk agency management (cases with a high or very high risk of harm to others) and level 3 - reserved for those deemed to pose the highest risk of causing serious harm.

