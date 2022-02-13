https://sputniknews.com/20220213/tulsi-gabbard-speculates-on-why-us-military-industrial-complex-wants-war-in-ukraine-1092989634.html

Tulsi Gabbard Speculates on Why US Military-Industrial Complex Wants War in Ukraine

Tulsi Gabbard Speculates on Why US Military-Industrial Complex Wants War in Ukraine

Claims by the West that Russia is getting ready to attack Ukraine have reached a fever pitch in recent days, with the White House asking Americans to leave the... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-13T13:55+0000

2022-02-13T13:55+0000

2022-02-13T13:56+0000

tulsi gabbard

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107762/45/1077624502_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d55a1209a531e7070b58d6050a8363b6.jpg

The US military-industrial complex needs a war in Ukraine to justify new arms spending and to solidify a new all-out cold war with Russia, former US congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has alleged.“First of all, President Biden could end this crisis and prevent a war with Russia by doing something very simple: guaranteeing that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO,” Gabbard said, speaking to Fox’s Tucker Carlson.“Because if Ukraine became a member of NATO that would put US and NATO troops directly on the doorstep of Russia, which as Putin has laid out would undermine their national security interests. The reality is that it is highly, highly unlikely that Ukraine will become a member of NATO anyway, so the question is why doesn’t President Biden and NATO leaders actually just say that, and guarantee it? ” she asked.The former active duty National Guardswoman, who has two tours of the Middle East under her belt, including a deployment in Iraq, emphasized that the MIC would make “a tonne more money” than it has in the so-called War on Terror, “fighting al-Qaeda* or making weapons for al-Qaeda.”“Who pays the price? The American people pay the price, the Ukrainian people pay the price. The Russian people pay the price. It undermines our own national security, but the military-industrial complex that controls so many of our politicians wins and they run to the bank,” Gabbard added.The politician went on to slam the Biden administration’s go-to justification for pumping up tensions with Russia in Ukraine, arguing that the “we have to defend democracy” talking point rings hollow as “this current president arrests political opposition, throws them in jail, shuts down TV stations that are critical to him. I have a hard time seeing how President Biden or anyone can say with an honest face ‘we are defending democracy’. And the reason is our own government has publicly supported these authoritarian actions by the Ukrainian president in shutting down their own political opposition,” she said.War FeverRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blasted Washington on Saturday over what she alleged has been a coordinated US government and media campaign of claims about an “imminent” Russian invasion of Ukraine following press reports suggesting that Russia will attack its neighbour as soon as next week.“We should treat it as a fit of hysterics. The purpose of this hysteria is to escalate the situation and, of course, to create a provocation,” Zakharova said.Her comments followed the publication of a report by Politico Friday citing a warning by Biden to the US’s European allies that Russia is expected to launch its invasion “as soon as February 16.” Also on Friday, PBS claimed, citing multiple “US, Western and defence officials,” that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a firm decision to attack, with the incursion scheduled for “next week.” The panic follows Bloomberg’s “accidental” launch of a livestream last week suggesting that a Russian assault had already begun, and a testy exchange between State Department spokesman Ned Price and an AP reporter after Price claimed that Russia is planning to create video fakes to justify a false flag attack on Ukraine, but provided no proof.On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked media to provide proof regarding the “100 percent guaranteed invasion of Ukraine by Russia on 16 February” claims, and said Ukrainian intelligence had no evidence of the existence of such plans at this stage.The State Department cited these media reports to justify the evacuation of the US Embassy in Kiev, and has called on all Americans in Ukraine to leave the country ASAP, ramping up tensions further.Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the “invasion claims” and accused the West of stoking fears to validate NATO moves to beef up its military footprint in Eastern Europe. Russian suspicions appear to have been confirmed over the past two weeks, with the US redeploying 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania, sending 5,000 troops to Poland and Germany, preparing a 8,500-troop strong contingent ready to fly out to Europe at a moment’s notice, and stepping up arms deliveries to Ukraine. US and European lawmakers have also threatened to impose crushing sanctions against Russia, including “preemptive” restrictions which can be implemented immediately, whether Moscow “invades” Ukraine or not.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20220213/lugansk-withdrawal-of-western-observers-from-donbass-is-preparation-for-large-scale-provocation-1092985600.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220212/majority-of-americans-believe-sending-troops-to-ukraine-to-fight-russian-soldiers-a-bad-idea---poll-1092974638.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220213/blinken-explains-us-embassy-staff-departure-from-kiev-doubling-down-on-imminent-threat-claims-1092978852.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

tulsi gabbard, russia, ukraine