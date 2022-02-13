https://sputniknews.com/20220213/super-bowl-bets-bengals-have-the-early-betting-lead-over-rams-1093000831.html

Super Bowl Bets: Bengals Have the Early Betting Lead Over Rams

The heavy action on the underdog Bengals will likely spur a flurry of late bets on the Rams. Jason Scott, vice president of trading for BetMGM, told ESPN that most bets are placed in the hours right before kickoff.Still, the Bengals appear to be the people’s team, as they’ve continued to garner plenty of massive bets.The largest wager Caesar’s Sportsbook has received yet is on the Bengals to win straight up. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, a Houston, Texas furniture salesman, allegedly bet $9.5 million on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl.The eccentric businessman routinely places massive bets on sporting events to offset losses on furniture promotions. In this case, he is running a promotion where he will refund any purchase of over $3,000 if the Bengals win the Super Bowl.The Super Bowl is one of the most important days of the year for American sports betting. It’s estimated that 31.4 million Americans will bet an estimated $7.61 billion on the Super Bowl.Getting the odds right and making sure the money is evenly divided between the two teams is key for betting companies to maintain profitability.The Cincinnati Bengals are competing in the franchise’s third Super Bowl and their first since 1989. Led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals have had a surprise run through the playoffs. The Bengals bested the Oakland Raiders in the Wild Card round, the one-seeded Tennessee Titans in the Divisional round, and the two-seeded and back-to-back defending AFC champions the Kansas City Chiefs.The Los Angeles Rams are led by Matt Stafford in his first season with the Rams. The veteran quarterback spent the first part of his career with the Detroit Lions. The Rams went 12-5 in the regular season and beat the Arizona Cardinals, defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the San Francisco 49ers, to reach the Super Bowl.The Super Bowl begins at 6:30 p.m. EST, and is routinely the most-watched live television event in the United States. The halftime show will feature performances by rappers Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre, but without any expletives.

