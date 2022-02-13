https://sputniknews.com/20220213/super-bowl-bets-bengals-have-the-early-betting-lead-over-rams-1093000831.html
Super Bowl Bets: Bengals Have the Early Betting Lead Over Rams
Super Bowl Bets: Bengals Have the Early Betting Lead Over Rams
Before the Super Bowl kicks off, the Cincinnati Bengals are the bettors' choice to win, even though they’ve remained four-point underdogs to the Los Angeles... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-13T21:17+0000
2022-02-13T21:17+0000
2022-02-13T21:15+0000
super bowl
los angeles rams
nfl
gambling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0c/1092957155_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_217fed683c0d24b2d38c1bbc66a493d4.jpg
The heavy action on the underdog Bengals will likely spur a flurry of late bets on the Rams. Jason Scott, vice president of trading for BetMGM, told ESPN that most bets are placed in the hours right before kickoff.Still, the Bengals appear to be the people’s team, as they’ve continued to garner plenty of massive bets.The largest wager Caesar’s Sportsbook has received yet is on the Bengals to win straight up. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, a Houston, Texas furniture salesman, allegedly bet $9.5 million on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl.The eccentric businessman routinely places massive bets on sporting events to offset losses on furniture promotions. In this case, he is running a promotion where he will refund any purchase of over $3,000 if the Bengals win the Super Bowl.The Super Bowl is one of the most important days of the year for American sports betting. It’s estimated that 31.4 million Americans will bet an estimated $7.61 billion on the Super Bowl.Getting the odds right and making sure the money is evenly divided between the two teams is key for betting companies to maintain profitability.The Cincinnati Bengals are competing in the franchise’s third Super Bowl and their first since 1989. Led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals have had a surprise run through the playoffs. The Bengals bested the Oakland Raiders in the Wild Card round, the one-seeded Tennessee Titans in the Divisional round, and the two-seeded and back-to-back defending AFC champions the Kansas City Chiefs.The Los Angeles Rams are led by Matt Stafford in his first season with the Rams. The veteran quarterback spent the first part of his career with the Detroit Lions. The Rams went 12-5 in the regular season and beat the Arizona Cardinals, defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the San Francisco 49ers, to reach the Super Bowl.The Super Bowl begins at 6:30 p.m. EST, and is routinely the most-watched live television event in the United States. The halftime show will feature performances by rappers Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre, but without any expletives.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0c/1092957155_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_795cf159db8aa29544d417c8b7a63bb9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
super bowl, los angeles rams, nfl, gambling
Super Bowl Bets: Bengals Have the Early Betting Lead Over Rams
Subscribe
Before the Super Bowl kicks off, the Cincinnati Bengals are the bettors' choice to win, even though they’ve remained four-point underdogs to the Los Angeles Rams. DraftKings has seen the Bengals receive the majority of bets in 16 of the 17 states it markets.
The heavy action on the underdog Bengals will likely spur a flurry of late bets on the Rams. Jason Scott, vice president of trading for BetMGM, told ESPN that most bets are placed in the hours right before kickoff.
Scott sent a text telling ESPN: "I'm expecting the big players to come [Sunday] for the Rams."
Still, the Bengals appear to be the people’s team, as they’ve continued to garner plenty of massive bets.
The largest wager Caesar’s Sportsbook has received yet is on the Bengals to win straight up. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, a Houston, Texas furniture salesman, allegedly bet $9.5 million on the Bengals to win
the Super Bowl.
The eccentric businessman routinely places massive bets on sporting events to offset losses on furniture promotions. In this case, he is running a promotion where he will refund any purchase of over $3,000 if the Bengals win the Super Bowl.
The Super Bowl is one of the most important days of the year for American sports betting. It’s estimated that 31.4 million Americans will bet an estimated $7.61 billion
on the Super Bowl.
Getting the odds right and making sure the money is evenly divided between the two teams is key for betting companies to maintain profitability.
Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading for Caesars Sportsbook, said, "We'll be hoping for the middle, with the Rams winning but not covering [the spread]," he added, "We think we're in a good position overall. Still a ways to go, and it's big bet after big bet coming in."
The Cincinnati Bengals are competing in the franchise’s third Super Bowl and their first since 1989. Led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals have had a surprise run through the playoffs. The Bengals bested the Oakland Raiders in the Wild Card round, the one-seeded Tennessee Titans in the Divisional round, and the two-seeded and back-to-back defending AFC champions the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Los Angeles Rams are led by Matt Stafford in his first season with the Rams. The veteran quarterback spent the first part of his career with the Detroit Lions. The Rams went 12-5 in the regular season and beat the Arizona Cardinals, defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the San Francisco 49ers, to reach the Super Bowl.
The Super Bowl begins at 6:30 p.m. EST, and is routinely the most-watched live television event in the United States. The halftime show will feature performances
by rappers Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre, but without any expletives.