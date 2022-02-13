https://sputniknews.com/20220213/sputnik-v-becomes-most-used-vaccine-in-mexico-city-with-over-3-mln-people-inoculated-1092983410.html

Sputnik V Becomes Most Used Vaccine in Mexico City With Over 3 Mln People Inoculated

Over 3 million citizens of Mexico City have already received Sputnik V vaccine, accounting for 40 percent of all coronavirus vaccines administered in the city, according to General Director of the Digital Agency For Public Innovations (ADIP) Eduardo Clark. Additionally, Sputnik Light (the first component of the Russian-made vaccine) is increasingly used as a booster shot as the revaccination campaign unfolds in the city. Starting from 14 February, Mexico City is set to extend the use of Sputnik Light as a booster for people aged 30-39 years, after already greenlighting it for the 40-49 age group.A recent study conducted at the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Italy has shown that Sputnik V vaccine boosts production of antibodies able to neutralise Omicron more than 2 times better than 2 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Aside from this, Sputnik V showed significantly smaller reduction of the virus-neutralising activity against Omicron (compared to the variant which originated in Wuhan) than the Pfizer vaccine.Previous studies, particularly those conducted in Argentina, have demonstrated that the Sputnik Light booster provides a stronger and longer-lasting immune response than the mRNA vaccines and can strengthen protection in cases where other jabs are less effective.Sputnik Light has been approved in over 30 countries, with the two-component Sputnik greenlighted in 71 countries. Sputnik V is the world's first vaccine against coronavirus, developed by Gamaleya Institute with the help from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The Russian-made vaccine holds the second highest number of approvals by national regulators across the world, with an estimated efficacy amounting to 97.6 percent, as shown by the data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians. The European Medicines Agency has been evaluating the Russian-made vaccine since March 2021.

