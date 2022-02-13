Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Demonstrators Rally in Tunisia Against President Kais Saied
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/sputnik-v-becomes-most-used-vaccine-in-mexico-city-with-over-3-mln-people-inoculated-1092983410.html
Sputnik V Becomes Most Used Vaccine in Mexico City With Over 3 Mln People Inoculated
Sputnik V Becomes Most Used Vaccine in Mexico City With Over 3 Mln People Inoculated
The Sputnik V vaccine was approved in Mexico on 2 February 2021, with the country becoming the first state in North America to register the Russian-made... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-13T11:16+0000
2022-02-13T11:22+0000
world
latin america
sputnik v
vaccine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092983527_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_94c5e41995356ca392ee07dcb40e443c.jpg
Over 3 million citizens of Mexico City have already received Sputnik V vaccine, accounting for 40 percent of all coronavirus vaccines administered in the city, according to General Director of the Digital Agency For Public Innovations (ADIP) Eduardo Clark. Additionally, Sputnik Light (the first component of the Russian-made vaccine) is increasingly used as a booster shot as the revaccination campaign unfolds in the city. Starting from 14 February, Mexico City is set to extend the use of Sputnik Light as a booster for people aged 30-39 years, after already greenlighting it for the 40-49 age group.A recent study conducted at the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Italy has shown that Sputnik V vaccine boosts production of antibodies able to neutralise Omicron more than 2 times better than 2 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Aside from this, Sputnik V showed significantly smaller reduction of the virus-neutralising activity against Omicron (compared to the variant which originated in Wuhan) than the Pfizer vaccine.Previous studies, particularly those conducted in Argentina, have demonstrated that the Sputnik Light booster provides a stronger and longer-lasting immune response than the mRNA vaccines and can strengthen protection in cases where other jabs are less effective.Sputnik Light has been approved in over 30 countries, with the two-component Sputnik greenlighted in 71 countries. Sputnik V is the world's first vaccine against coronavirus, developed by Gamaleya Institute with the help from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The Russian-made vaccine holds the second highest number of approvals by national regulators across the world, with an estimated efficacy amounting to 97.6 percent, as shown by the data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians. The European Medicines Agency has been evaluating the Russian-made vaccine since March 2021.
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/sputnik-vaccine-beats-omicron-good-as-universal-booster-jab--worlds-leading-virologists-say-1092539733.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092983527_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fbc65e1301c070df29a42cf5b9dcd2dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, latin america, sputnik v, vaccine

Sputnik V Becomes Most Used Vaccine in Mexico City With Over 3 Mln People Inoculated

11:16 GMT 13.02.2022 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 13.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev / Go to the photo bankAmpules with of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease are pictured during a vaccination at River Park hotel, in Novosibirsk, Russia.
Ampules with of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease are pictured during a vaccination at River Park hotel, in Novosibirsk, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Sputnik V vaccine was approved in Mexico on 2 February 2021, with the country becoming the first state in North America to register the Russian-made vaccine.
Over 3 million citizens of Mexico City have already received Sputnik V vaccine, accounting for 40 percent of all coronavirus vaccines administered in the city, according to General Director of the Digital Agency For Public Innovations (ADIP) Eduardo Clark.
Additionally, Sputnik Light (the first component of the Russian-made vaccine) is increasingly used as a booster shot as the revaccination campaign unfolds in the city. Starting from 14 February, Mexico City is set to extend the use of Sputnik Light as a booster for people aged 30-39 years, after already greenlighting it for the 40-49 age group.
A recent study conducted at the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Italy has shown that Sputnik V vaccine boosts production of antibodies able to neutralise Omicron more than 2 times better than 2 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Aside from this, Sputnik V showed significantly smaller reduction of the virus-neutralising activity against Omicron (compared to the variant which originated in Wuhan) than the Pfizer vaccine.
Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
Omicron COVID Strain
Sputnik Vaccine Beats Omicron, Good as Universal Booster Jab – World’s Leading Virologists Say
26 January, 21:13 GMT
Previous studies, particularly those conducted in Argentina, have demonstrated that the Sputnik Light booster provides a stronger and longer-lasting immune response than the mRNA vaccines and can strengthen protection in cases where other jabs are less effective.
Sputnik Light has been approved in over 30 countries, with the two-component Sputnik greenlighted in 71 countries. Sputnik V is the world's first vaccine against coronavirus, developed by Gamaleya Institute with the help from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The Russian-made vaccine holds the second highest number of approvals by national regulators across the world, with an estimated efficacy amounting to 97.6 percent, as shown by the data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians. The European Medicines Agency has been evaluating the Russian-made vaccine since March 2021.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала