Situation Outside Beijing Continental Hotel as CAS Holds Hearing on Kamila Valieva's Doping Case

Situation Outside Beijing Continental Hotel as CAS Holds Hearing on Kamila Valieva's Doping Case

Earlier this month, the 15-year-old Russian figure skating prodigy became the first female athlete to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics. 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from outside of the Beijing Continental Hotel where on Sunday, 13 February, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is holding a hearing on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case. The CAS will decide on whether Valieva will be able to compete in the singles event scheduled for Tuesday, 15 February. This comes after the International Testing Committee (ITC) released a statement confirming Valieva had provided a sample containing the banned substance trimetazidine during the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg on 25 December. However, the results of that test returned only on 7 February, when Valieva triumphantly performed at the Olympics, earning the gold medal for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team. Despite the fact that all of Valieva's doping tests taken immediately before the Olympics and after the Games had started were clean, the award ceremony was postponed indefinitely.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

