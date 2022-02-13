https://sputniknews.com/20220213/russian-exporters-to-hold-over-350-meetings-with-potential-partners-at-gulfood-2022-in-dubai-1092994223.html

Russian Exporters to Hold Over 350 Meetings With Potential Partners at Gulfood 2022 in Dubai

Russian Exporters to Hold Over 350 Meetings With Potential Partners at Gulfood 2022 in Dubai

The Gulfood 2022 International Food Industry Exhibition has opened in Dubai. With the support of the Russian Export Center (REC, VEB Group), Russian companies... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

"The Persian Gulf countries are one of the most promising regions for export of Russian food products. Customers and partners have long appreciated their quality, our products are in high demand among buyers from this region. In previous years, Gulfood repeatedly proved its effectiveness for domestic enterprises. In 2020, the participants of the exhibition signed contracts worth $7 million, and I hope that this year our exporters will have even greater success," Veronika Nikishina, general director of the REC, said. More than 60 Russian companies, including manufacturers of confectionery and dairy products, meat, beverages, and caviar, will present their products at the Gulfood 2022 exhibition, which will last until 17 February, with the support of the REC.

