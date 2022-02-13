Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/russian-exporters-to-hold-over-350-meetings-with-potential-partners-at-gulfood-2022-in-dubai-1092994223.html
Russian Exporters to Hold Over 350 Meetings With Potential Partners at Gulfood 2022 in Dubai
Russian Exporters to Hold Over 350 Meetings With Potential Partners at Gulfood 2022 in Dubai
The Gulfood 2022 International Food Industry Exhibition has opened in Dubai. With the support of the Russian Export Center (REC, VEB Group), Russian companies... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-13T19:04+0000
2022-02-13T19:04+0000
exports
russia
dubai
russian export center jsc (rec)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083155303_0:90:3083:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_2a1beeb85f83d9d674ca608fe34d46fb.jpg
"The Persian Gulf countries are one of the most promising regions for export of Russian food products. Customers and partners have long appreciated their quality, our products are in high demand among buyers from this region. In previous years, Gulfood repeatedly proved its effectiveness for domestic enterprises. In 2020, the participants of the exhibition signed contracts worth $7 million, and I hope that this year our exporters will have even greater success," Veronika Nikishina, general director of the REC, said. More than 60 Russian companies, including manufacturers of confectionery and dairy products, meat, beverages, and caviar, will present their products at the Gulfood 2022 exhibition, which will last until 17 February, with the support of the REC.
dubai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083155303_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb7957cfb4e7c0ea30b1c2c686fcafc7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
exports, russia, dubai, russian export center jsc (rec)

Russian Exporters to Hold Over 350 Meetings With Potential Partners at Gulfood 2022 in Dubai

19:04 GMT 13.02.2022
© AP Photo / Jon GambrellKayakers race in front of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, off the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020
Kayakers race in front of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, off the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
Subscribe
The Gulfood 2022 International Food Industry Exhibition has opened in Dubai. With the support of the Russian Export Center (REC, VEB Group), Russian companies participating in the event are expected to hold over 350 meetings with potential partners and consumers.
"The Persian Gulf countries are one of the most promising regions for export of Russian food products. Customers and partners have long appreciated their quality, our products are in high demand among buyers from this region. In previous years, Gulfood repeatedly proved its effectiveness for domestic enterprises. In 2020, the participants of the exhibition signed contracts worth $7 million, and I hope that this year our exporters will have even greater success," Veronika Nikishina, general director of the REC, said.
More than 60 Russian companies, including manufacturers of confectionery and dairy products, meat, beverages, and caviar, will present their products at the Gulfood 2022 exhibition, which will last until 17 February, with the support of the REC.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала