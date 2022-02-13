https://sputniknews.com/20220213/real-snow-at-winter-olympics-in-beijing-causes-disruption-of-events--photos-1092992411.html

Real Snow at Winter Olympics in Beijing Causes Disruption of Events – Photos

Real Snow at Winter Olympics in Beijing Causes Disruption of Events – Photos

According to the International Olympic Committee, "thousands of staff" and volunteers were deployed to clear snow from competition areas.

Beijing has seen heavy snowfall recently, with several inches falling on territories already covered with artificial snow for the Olympics. The snowfall has caused event cancellations, including the women's slopestyle skiing qualifiers that have been postponed until Monday. The snowy weather occurred as some athletes criticised Beijing for relying on fake snow for the Games; Beijing produced tonnes of the stuff in preparation for the Winter Olympics. While there are still a few hours left before the competitions resume, "thousands of staff" and volunteers are working to clear snow from the sports facilities, the International Olympic Committee said.

