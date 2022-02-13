Real Snow at Winter Olympics in Beijing Causes Disruption of Events – Photos
© AP Photo / Gregory BullA United States team member has some pizza while waiting out in the snow as the women's aerials qualification has been delayed due to a weather condition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
© AP Photo / Gregory Bull
According to the International Olympic Committee, "thousands of staff" and volunteers were deployed to clear snow from competition areas.
Beijing has seen heavy snowfall recently, with several inches falling on territories already covered with artificial snow for the Olympics.
The snowfall has caused event cancellations, including the women's slopestyle skiing qualifiers that have been postponed until Monday.
© AP Photo / Gregory BullUnited States' Megan Nick trains before the women's aerials qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
United States' Megan Nick trains before the women's aerials qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
© AP Photo / Gregory Bull
The snowy weather occurred as some athletes criticised Beijing for relying on fake snow for the Games; Beijing produced tonnes of the stuff in preparation for the Winter Olympics.
Beijing Olympics snow
Beijing Olympics snow
Real snow at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, February 2022
Real snow at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, February 2022
While there are still a few hours left before the competitions resume, "thousands of staff" and volunteers are working to clear snow from the sports facilities, the International Olympic Committee said.
© AP Photo / Andy WongA worker sprays salt on the snow to prevent slipping near the Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing Winter Olympics mascot, on display at an Olympics monument during a snow fall in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
A worker sprays salt on the snow to prevent slipping near the Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing Winter Olympics mascot, on display at an Olympics monument during a snow fall in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
© AP Photo / Andy Wong