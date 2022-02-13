Registration was successful!
2022-02-13
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
Real Snow at Winter Olympics in Beijing Causes Disruption of Events – Photos
Real Snow at Winter Olympics in Beijing Causes Disruption of Events – Photos
According to the International Olympic Committee, "thousands of staff" and volunteers were deployed to clear snow from competition areas.
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
beijing
snow
Beijing has seen heavy snowfall recently, with several inches falling on territories already covered with artificial snow for the Olympics. The snowfall has caused event cancellations, including the women's slopestyle skiing qualifiers that have been postponed until Monday. The snowy weather occurred as some athletes criticised Beijing for relying on fake snow for the Games; Beijing produced tonnes of the stuff in preparation for the Winter Olympics. While there are still a few hours left before the competitions resume, "thousands of staff" and volunteers are working to clear snow from the sports facilities, the International Olympic Committee said.
17:46 GMT 13.02.2022
A United States team member has some pizza while waiting out in the snow as the women's aerials qualification has been delayed due to a weather condition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
A United States team member has some pizza while waiting out in the snow as the women's aerials qualification has been delayed due to a weather condition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© AP Photo / Gregory Bull
Sofia Chegodaeva
According to the International Olympic Committee, "thousands of staff" and volunteers were deployed to clear snow from competition areas.
Beijing has seen heavy snowfall recently, with several inches falling on territories already covered with artificial snow for the Olympics.
The snowfall has caused event cancellations, including the women's slopestyle skiing qualifiers that have been postponed until Monday.
United States' Megan Nick trains before the women's aerials qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
United States' Megan Nick trains before the women's aerials qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
United States' Megan Nick trains before the women's aerials qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
© AP Photo / Gregory Bull
The snowy weather occurred as some athletes criticised Beijing for relying on fake snow for the Games; Beijing produced tonnes of the stuff in preparation for the Winter Olympics.
Beijing Olympics snow
Beijing Olympics snow - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
Beijing Olympics snow
Real snow at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, February 2022
Real snow at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, February 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
Real snow at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, February 2022
While there are still a few hours left before the competitions resume, "thousands of staff" and volunteers are working to clear snow from the sports facilities, the International Olympic Committee said.
A worker sprays salt on the snow to prevent slipping near the Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing Winter Olympics mascot, on display at an Olympics monument during a snow fall in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
A worker sprays salt on the snow to prevent slipping near the Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing Winter Olympics mascot, on display at an Olympics monument during a snow fall in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
A worker sprays salt on the snow to prevent slipping near the Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing Winter Olympics mascot, on display at an Olympics monument during a snow fall in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
