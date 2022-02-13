Rapper Kodak Black Among Four Shot Outside West Hollywood Party for Justin Bieber
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussIn this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Rapper Kodak Black is due back in Miami federal court after his arrest at a Miami hip-hop festival around which several violent incidents occurred
Justin Bieber, his wife, Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian, Tobey Maguire, rapper Kodak Black, and other celebrities flocked to 'The Nice Guy' restaurant early Saturday morning to attend an after-party that ended in gunfire and multiple hospitalizations. LA authorities believe a physical fight predated the multi-victim shooting.
LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli confirmed in a Saturday statement that four men—aged 60, 22, 20, and 19—suffered gunshot-related injuries during a Saturday morning incident in West Hollywood.
Authorities did not identify the injured by name.
As LA detectives have called on the public to assist in identifying a gunman. Social media footage and exclusive footage from TMZ.com shows rapper Kodak Black mingling and snapping photos with fellow artist Gunna just moments before a chaotic brawl breaks out.
Kodak Black & Gunna was vibing before Kodak got in a brawl & then shots were fired 😳 pic.twitter.com/hTCJt2yIzs— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 12, 2022
Gunshots are heard soon after, causing party guests to scatter and scramble for cover.
TMZ was among the first to report that Kodak Black, real name Bill Kapri, was among those shot early Saturday morning.
"Sources with direct knowledge" told the outlet that the rapper's injuries were non-life-threatening. Based on video footage, it appears Kodak Black was struck in the leg.
Saturday's gunfire incident comes as one of many for Kodak Black, who was notably pardoned by US President Donald Trump early last year.
In April 2021, the rapper's bodyguard was shot outside a McDonald's in Florida, not long after his Cultur3 Fest music festival performance. The bodyguard survived the shooting.