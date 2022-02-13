https://sputniknews.com/20220213/prince-harrys-new-book-will-shake-british-monarchy-to-the-core-media-claims-1092989102.html

Prince Harry's New Book Will Shake British Monarchy 'To the Core,' Media Claims

Prince Harry's New Book Will Shake British Monarchy 'To the Core,' Media Claims

13.02.2022

Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall, will likely be criticised in an upcoming memoir penned by her stepson, Prince Harry, the Mirror reports.According to the newspaper, a friend of Harry's said that the book will outline the prince's feelings about his father's second wife.While Harry used his latest public appearance to pay tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, he kept quiet about the news of Camilla's future role as Queen consort when Prince Charles becomes king, with Harry's friends suggesting that the Duke of Sussex's silence on the matter "speaks volumes."The newspaper's source also pointed out that Harry's lucrative memoir deal "states that it should include personal details of personal and family arrangements."The prince's book is expected to be released in the run-up to Christmas.

