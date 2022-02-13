https://sputniknews.com/20220213/prince-harrys-new-book-will-shake-british-monarchy-to-the-core-media-claims-1092989102.html
Prince Harry's New Book Will Shake British Monarchy 'To the Core,' Media Claims
Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall, will likely be criticised in an upcoming memoir penned by her stepson, Prince Harry, the Mirror reports.According to the newspaper, a friend of Harry's said that the book will outline the prince's feelings about his father's second wife.While Harry used his latest public appearance to pay tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, he kept quiet about the news of Camilla's future role as Queen consort when Prince Charles becomes king, with Harry's friends suggesting that the Duke of Sussex's silence on the matter "speaks volumes."The newspaper's source also pointed out that Harry's lucrative memoir deal "states that it should include personal details of personal and family arrangements."The prince's book is expected to be released in the run-up to Christmas.
Prince Harry's New Book Will Shake British Monarchy 'To the Core,' Media Claims
Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall, will likely be criticised in an upcoming memoir penned by her stepson, Prince Harry, the Mirror reports.
According to the newspaper, a friend of Harry's said that the book will outline the prince's feelings about his father's second wife.
While Harry used his latest public appearance to pay tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, he kept quiet about the news of Camilla's future role as Queen consort
when Prince Charles becomes king, with Harry's friends suggesting that the Duke of Sussex's silence on the matter "speaks volumes."
"Although tensions have eased between the two of them over the years, it was more for a show of unity than a close relationship. There were big problems at the start but as Harry and his brother William aged and matured, things got better and they can now co-exist as adults," the friend reportedly said. “They were never close with her and they still aren’t."
The newspaper's source also pointed out that Harry's lucrative memoir deal "states that it should include personal details of personal and family arrangements."
"And it will be a really intimate take on his feelings about his family and what has gone in the breakdown of the relationship," they explained. "If they think that he’s gone soft, then they are mistaken. Just wait for the book to come out because that will shake the monarchy to the core."
The prince's book is expected to be released in the run-up to Christmas.