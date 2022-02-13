Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/prince-charles-tells-andrew-to-keep-out-of-line-of-sight-amid-sexual-assault-scandal-report-says-1092979858.html
Prince Charles Tells Andrew to Keep 'Out of Line of Sight' Amid Sexual Assault Scandal, Report Says
Prince Charles Tells Andrew to Keep ‘Out of Line of Sight’ Amid Sexual Assault Scandal, Report Says
Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II stripped her second son, Prince Andrew, of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages after former prostitute... 13.02.2022
2022-02-13T07:17+0000
2022-02-13T07:17+0000
Prince Charles ordered his brother Andrew to remain "out of the line of sight" and banished him from Windsor Castle, The Sun has reported, citing sources.According to the tabloid, Prince Charles and wife Camilla have been on the warpath since Andrew was told to stand trial in Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault case in the US.Prince Charles reportedly does not want his younger brother to be photographed looking happy and waving as he is driven to the castle.Andrew has not been seen near the castle since the Queen summoned him there last month to strip him of all his royal titles, after accusations of sexual assault in a US court.The 61-year old Prince Andrew is being sued by 38-year-old Australian-American former prostitute and 'trafficking victims advocate' Virginia Giuffre, who has accused him of raping and sexually abusing her when she was being pimped by the late Jefferey Epstein at at age 17. Prince Andrew has denied all allegations and attempted to dismiss the trial, arguing that Giuffre's 2009 settlement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein shielded the royal from legal action against him. That argument was rejected by a US court.According to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, a trial could begin between September and December 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/prince-andrews-ex-claims-dukes-photo-with-virginia-giuffre-was-staged-using-irish-body-double-1092748912.html
uk, prince charles, prince andrew

Prince Charles Tells Andrew to Keep ‘Out of Line of Sight’ Amid Sexual Assault Scandal, Report Says

07:17 GMT 13.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / PETER NICHOLLSBritain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (L) and Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony at Windsor Castle in southern England, on June 15, 2015.
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (L) and Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony at Windsor Castle in southern England, on June 15, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / PETER NICHOLLS
Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II stripped her second son, Prince Andrew, of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages after former prostitute Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit in a US federal court accusing the prince of sexual assault.
Prince Charles ordered his brother Andrew to remain "out of the line of sight" and banished him from Windsor Castle, The Sun has reported, citing sources.
According to the tabloid, Prince Charles and wife Camilla have been on the warpath since Andrew was told to stand trial in Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault case in the US.
Prince Charles reportedly does not want his younger brother to be photographed looking happy and waving as he is driven to the castle.

“Eventually Andrew will be made to leave Windsor and could get several million pounds from the Royal Family. But he has made it clear that he will hang on for dear life,” a royal source said, as quoted by The Sun.

Andrew has not been seen near the castle since the Queen summoned him there last month to strip him of all his royal titles, after accusations of sexual assault in a US court.
Prince Andrew, The Duke of York - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
Prince Andrew's Ex Claims Duke's Photo With Virginia Giuffre Was Staged Using 'Irish Body Double'
4 February, 12:20 GMT
The 61-year old Prince Andrew is being sued by 38-year-old Australian-American former prostitute and 'trafficking victims advocate' Virginia Giuffre, who has accused him of raping and sexually abusing her when she was being pimped by the late Jefferey Epstein at at age 17.
Prince Andrew has denied all allegations and attempted to dismiss the trial, arguing that Giuffre’s 2009 settlement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein shielded the royal from legal action against him. That argument was rejected by a US court.
According to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, a trial could begin between September and December 2022.
