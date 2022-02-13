Registration was successful!
Paris Police Detain 97 at Freedom Convoy Rally - Video
Paris Police Detain 97 at Freedom Convoy Rally - Video
The rally took place on Saturday and involved over 32,000 motorists protesting against COVID-19 restrictions across France, with about 7,600 in the capital, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.Police stepped up its presence in Paris and took special equipment to the streets as part of the preparations for the protest that was banned by the government. Officers fired tear gas on Saturday afternoon to disperse protesters from the Champs-Elysees area and the Arc de Triomphe.Freedom Convoy was initially staged by truck drivers in Canada in late January, and later evolved into an anti-government demonstration. In February, the movement started to spread in France.
Paris Police Detain 97 at Freedom Convoy Rally - Video

13:11 GMT 13.02.2022
© REUTERS / CLEMENT LANOTRiot police scuffle with demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees avenue during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine and restrictions, in Paris, France, February 12, 2022
Riot police scuffle with demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees avenue during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine and restrictions, in Paris, France, February 12, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© REUTERS / CLEMENT LANOT
PARIS (Sputnik) - Ninety-seven people were detained and 513 cases filed as a result of the Freedom Convoy rally against COVID-19 restrictions in Paris, the French capital's police prefecture said on Sunday.
The rally took place on Saturday and involved over 32,000 motorists protesting against COVID-19 restrictions across France, with about 7,600 in the capital, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.
"#Protest. Overall assessment in #Paris: 97 detainees, 513 protocols. The @prefpolice [police prefecture] maintains its plan of action this Sunday," the police said on Twitter.
Police stepped up its presence in Paris and took special equipment to the streets as part of the preparations for the protest that was banned by the government. Officers fired tear gas on Saturday afternoon to disperse protesters from the Champs-Elysees area and the Arc de Triomphe.
Freedom Convoy was initially staged by truck drivers in Canada in late January, and later evolved into an anti-government demonstration. In February, the movement started to spread in France.
