Over 32,000 People Took Part in 'Freedom Convoy' Protests in France on Saturday - Reports

01:41 GMT 13.02.2022
© AP Photo / Adrienne SurprenantA demonstrator kicks in a tear gas grenade during a protest on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022 in Paris. Paris police intercepted at least 500 vehicles attempting to enter the French capital in defiance of a police order to take part in protests against virus restrictions inspired by the Canada's horn-honking "Freedom Convoy."
A demonstrator kicks in a tear gas grenade during a protest on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022 in Paris. Paris police intercepted at least 500 vehicles attempting to enter the French capital in defiance of a police order to take part in protests against virus restrictions inspired by the Canada's horn-honking Freedom Convoy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© AP Photo / Adrienne Surprenant
PARIS (Sputnik) - More than 32,000 people took part in the Freedom Convoy protest against COVID-19 restrictions across France on Saturday, with about 7,600 gathering in Paris, BFMTV reported, citing the Interior Ministry.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Twitter that 54 people were arrested and 337 fines were issued during the day as a result of the protests.
Paris authorities have banned the protest, but in the afternoon a part of the convoy entered the Champs Elysees. The police used tear gas several times and cleared the area by the evening. However, some demonstrators have since returned to the avenue.
According to social media reports, reinforced police squads are still stationed at the Champs Elysees, periodically resorting to the use of tear gas.
French drivers, inspired by the protests in Canada, left on Wednesday from the south of France, and were joined by drivers from other regions on Thursday and Friday, before moving to Paris to hold a rally against COVID-19 restrictions.
More than 7,000 police officers and gendarmes have been mobilized in Paris to prevent the blocking of roads in the city by the Freedom Convoy. Police reported that 500 vehicles were stopped near Paris and another 300 vehicles inside the city.
