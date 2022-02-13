Registration was successful!
New Zealand Deploys James Blunt Song to Move COVID-19 Protesters Away From Parliament
New Zealand Deploys James Blunt Song to Move COVID-19 Protesters Away From Parliament
New Zealanders are rallying in Wellington outside the Parliament building, where they've erected tents and blocked streets to protest against compulsory... 13.02.2022
asia-pacific
new zealand
covid-19
On Saturday evening, UK musician James Blunt tweeted an offer of help to authorities in New Zealand who are trying to disperse protesters outside the Parliament building in the country's capital.His offer came as a response to a story by BBC, which said the country's government decided to play songs by American singer Barry Manilow on repeat in a bid to repel the protesters."Give me a shout if it doesn't work," Blunt tweeted, tagging the New Zealand police.A few hours later Blunt's offer was apparently accepted and his most famous hit "You're Beautiful" was played on the loudspeaker.But, according to Sky News, the demonstrators weren't affected by the music – instead, they started singing and dancing in the rain. On 8 February, protesters throughout New Zealand, largely inspired by similar demonstrations in Canada, arrived at the Parliament building in Wellington where they erected tents and blocked streets outside to demand an end to compulsory vaccination and COVID-19 restrictions.Blunt, a well-known musician in the UK and further afield, served in the British army.
New Zealand Deploys James Blunt Song to Move COVID-19 Protesters Away From Parliament

