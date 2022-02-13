https://sputniknews.com/20220213/new-zealand-deploys-james-blunt-song-to-move-covid-19-protesters-away-from-parliament-1092989035.html

New Zealand Deploys James Blunt Song to Move COVID-19 Protesters Away From Parliament

New Zealand Deploys James Blunt Song to Move COVID-19 Protesters Away From Parliament

New Zealanders are rallying in Wellington outside the Parliament building, where they've erected tents and blocked streets to protest against compulsory... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-13T14:48+0000

2022-02-13T14:48+0000

2022-02-13T14:48+0000

asia-pacific

new zealand

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092989212_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4614b8fbb1208471f29082206e8070c1.jpg

On Saturday evening, UK musician James Blunt tweeted an offer of help to authorities in New Zealand who are trying to disperse protesters outside the Parliament building in the country's capital.His offer came as a response to a story by BBC, which said the country's government decided to play songs by American singer Barry Manilow on repeat in a bid to repel the protesters."Give me a shout if it doesn't work," Blunt tweeted, tagging the New Zealand police.A few hours later Blunt's offer was apparently accepted and his most famous hit "You're Beautiful" was played on the loudspeaker.But, according to Sky News, the demonstrators weren't affected by the music – instead, they started singing and dancing in the rain. On 8 February, protesters throughout New Zealand, largely inspired by similar demonstrations in Canada, arrived at the Parliament building in Wellington where they erected tents and blocked streets outside to demand an end to compulsory vaccination and COVID-19 restrictions.Blunt, a well-known musician in the UK and further afield, served in the British army.

asia-pacific

new zealand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia-pacific, new zealand, covid-19