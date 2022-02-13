Registration was successful!
Maxwell Was Described as Prince Andrew's 'Ex-Girlfriend' During Buckingham Palace 2002 Tour - Report
The revelation comes at a time when the Duke of York continues his legal battle against sex abuse accusations made against him by Virginia Giuffre. 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
Prince Andrew gave a private guided tour of Buckingham Palace to British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the former US President Bill Clinton and actor Kevin Spacey in 2002, the Telegraph reported, showing never-before-seen photos it has exclusively obtained. Maxwell joined the tour because she had been reportedly introduced to staff as the Duke of York's "ex-girlfriend"."Ghislaine Maxwell was the one who led us into Buckingham Palace - she knew her way around this area of the palace...She was described to me [as] an ex-girlfriend of Prince Andrew's," a source who was part of the party said, as quoted by the Telegraph. The photographs show Prince Andrew pointing at something while Maxwell and Clinton examine the ballroom of the Queen's official residence; another photo shows Maxwell and Spacey, all smiles, sitting in the Chairs of Estate that were used during the Queen's 1953 coronation. The tour of Buckingham Palace was reportedly organised for Clinton and Spacey as guests of Prince Andrew. It is believed that the photographs were taken on 30 September 2002, 18 months after Duke of York allegedly had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was 17 at the time and who now is suing him for unlimited civil damages in the US, claiming that she was trafficked to Prince Andrew by his friend, the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying he had never known Giuffre. He is now preparing to testify under oath at the Giuffre trial scheduled for 10 March in London. In December 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of recruiting and grooming underage girls for sexual encounters with Epstein between 1994 and 2004. In total, she is facing up to 65 years in prison, which means that she will likely spend the rest of her life in jail. The next hearing for Maxwell's sentencing is expected on 28 June.
13:04 GMT 13.02.2022 (Updated: 13:06 GMT 13.02.2022)
The revelation comes at a time when the Duke of York continues his legal battle against sex abuse accusations made against him by Virginia Giuffre.
Prince Andrew gave a private guided tour of Buckingham Palace to British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the former US President Bill Clinton and actor Kevin Spacey in 2002, the Telegraph reported, showing never-before-seen photos it has exclusively obtained.
Maxwell joined the tour because she had been reportedly introduced to staff as the Duke of York's "ex-girlfriend".
"Ghislaine Maxwell was the one who led us into Buckingham Palace - she knew her way around this area of the palace...She was described to me [as] an ex-girlfriend of Prince Andrew's," a source who was part of the party said, as quoted by the Telegraph.
The photographs show Prince Andrew pointing at something while Maxwell and Clinton examine the ballroom of the Queen's official residence; another photo shows Maxwell and Spacey, all smiles, sitting in the Chairs of Estate that were used during the Queen's 1953 coronation. The tour of Buckingham Palace was reportedly organised for Clinton and Spacey as guests of Prince Andrew.
It is believed that the photographs were taken on 30 September 2002, 18 months after Duke of York allegedly had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was 17 at the time and who now is suing him for unlimited civil damages in the US, claiming that she was trafficked to Prince Andrew by his friend, the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying he had never known Giuffre. He is now preparing to testify under oath at the Giuffre trial scheduled for 10 March in London.
In December 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of recruiting and grooming underage girls for sexual encounters with Epstein between 1994 and 2004. In total, she is facing up to 65 years in prison, which means that she will likely spend the rest of her life in jail. The next hearing for Maxwell's sentencing is expected on 28 June.
