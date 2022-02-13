https://sputniknews.com/20220213/look-at-this-dckhead-kanye-west-bashes-pete-davidson-online-1092996328.html

'Look at This D*ckhead': Kanye West Bashes Pete Davidson Online

'Look at This D*ckhead': Kanye West Bashes Pete Davidson Online

Ye's post mulls the possibility of his Instagram page being shut down “for dissing Hillary Clinton's ex-boyfriend,” which may be a reference to a tattoo of the... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-13T19:02+0000

2022-02-13T19:02+0000

2022-02-13T19:03+0000

viral

kanye west

pete davidson

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079887049_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1750f316cd6fd8ddbe255966a65c0e60.jpg

Famous American rapper Ye, aka Kanye West, recently launched a verbal attack online against actor and comedian Pete Davidson, who recently confirmed being in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, the mother of Ye's children.Ye and Kim have been married since 2014, but last February the latter filed for a divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.In a recent Instagram post of his, Ye shared a partial picture of a man who TMZ says is “pretty clearly Pete Davidson" with the caption, "LOOK AT THIS D*CKHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND."As the media outlet suggests, the Hillary Clinton part of the caption was apparently a reference to the fact that Davidson has a “prominent tattoo” of her on his arm.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

viral, kanye west, pete davidson, social media