'Look at This D*ckhead': Kanye West Bashes Pete Davidson Online
'Look at This D*ckhead': Kanye West Bashes Pete Davidson Online
Ye's post mulls the possibility of his Instagram page being shut down “for dissing Hillary Clinton's ex-boyfriend,” which may be a reference to a tattoo of the... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
Famous American rapper Ye, aka Kanye West, recently launched a verbal attack online against actor and comedian Pete Davidson, who recently confirmed being in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, the mother of Ye's children.Ye and Kim have been married since 2014, but last February the latter filed for a divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.In a recent Instagram post of his, Ye shared a partial picture of a man who TMZ says is “pretty clearly Pete Davidson" with the caption, "LOOK AT THIS D*CKHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND."As the media outlet suggests, the Hillary Clinton part of the caption was apparently a reference to the fact that Davidson has a “prominent tattoo” of her on his arm.
19:02 GMT 13.02.2022
Ye's post mulls the possibility of his Instagram page being shut down "for dissing Hillary Clinton's ex-boyfriend," which may be a reference to a tattoo of the politician that Pete Davidson has.
Famous American rapper Ye, aka Kanye West, recently launched a verbal attack online against actor and comedian Pete Davidson, who recently confirmed being in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, the mother of Ye's children.
Ye and Kim have been married since 2014, but last February the latter filed for a divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
In a recent Instagram post of his, Ye shared a partial picture of a man who TMZ says is "pretty clearly Pete Davidson" with the caption, "LOOK AT THIS D*CKHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON'S EX BOYFRIEND."
As the media outlet suggests, the Hillary Clinton part of the caption was apparently a reference to the fact that Davidson has a "prominent tattoo" of her on his arm.
