London Bar Floor Collapse in Hackney Wick Leaves 13 Injured

London Bar Floor Collapse in Hackney Wick Leaves 13 Injured

An incident took place at the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick, a neighbourhood in east London, on Saturday, when most of the bar's mezzanine floor...

The collapse of a bar floor in London has left 13 people injured; the emergency workers who arrived at the scene have called it a "major incident".London Mayor Sadiq Khan took to Twitter to voice support for those affected and thank the London Fire Brigade, ambulance service and the Metropolitan Police "for their swift action".The mezzanine floor of the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick, a neighbourhood of east London, collapsed at approximately 4 p.m. local time, with London Ambulance Service saying that they were called at 4:44 p.m. to Roach Road.Several people were trapped under the debris, and the emergency crews also discovered seven people who were trapped upstairs on the remaining part of the mezzanine floor.Two More Years commented on the incident via Instagram, saying that the venue "will remain closed for now", and all booking reservations have been cancelled. The bar has not elaborated on the causes of the incident.

