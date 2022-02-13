Registration was successful!
London Bar Floor Collapse in Hackney Wick Leaves 13 Injured
London Bar Floor Collapse in Hackney Wick Leaves 13 Injured
An incident took place at the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick, a neighbourhood in east London, on Saturday, when most of the bar's mezzanine floor... 13.02.2022
The collapse of a bar floor in London has left 13 people injured; the emergency workers who arrived at the scene have called it a "major incident".London Mayor Sadiq Khan took to Twitter to voice support for those affected and thank the London Fire Brigade, ambulance service and the Metropolitan Police "for their swift action".The mezzanine floor of the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick, a neighbourhood of east London, collapsed at approximately 4 p.m. local time, with London Ambulance Service saying that they were called at 4:44 p.m. to Roach Road.Several people were trapped under the debris, and the emergency crews also discovered seven people who were trapped upstairs on the remaining part of the mezzanine floor.Two More Years commented on the incident via Instagram, saying that the venue "will remain closed for now", and all booking reservations have been cancelled. The bar has not elaborated on the causes of the incident.
London Bar Floor Collapse in Hackney Wick Leaves 13 Injured

07:23 GMT 13.02.2022
Daria Bedenko
An incident took place at the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick, a neighbourhood in east London, on Saturday, when most of the bar's mezzanine floor collapsed, leaving several people trapped.
The collapse of a bar floor in London has left 13 people injured; the emergency workers who arrived at the scene have called it a "major incident".
London Mayor Sadiq Khan took to Twitter to voice support for those affected and thank the London Fire Brigade, ambulance service and the Metropolitan Police "for their swift action".
"I wish all those injured a speedy recovery," the mayor said.
The mezzanine floor of the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick, a neighbourhood of east London, collapsed at approximately 4 p.m. local time, with London Ambulance Service saying that they were called at 4:44 p.m. to Roach Road.

"We worked closely with emergency service partners and treated 13 people," said Brian Jordan, London Ambulance Service Strategic Commander. "Three patients had potentially serious injuries and 10 more had minor injuries. We took four people to hospitals and major trauma centres."

Several people were trapped under the debris, and the emergency crews also discovered seven people who were trapped upstairs on the remaining part of the mezzanine floor.
Two More Years commented on the incident via Instagram, saying that the venue "will remain closed for now", and all booking reservations have been cancelled. The bar has not elaborated on the causes of the incident.
