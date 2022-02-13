https://sputniknews.com/20220213/lets-get-it-on-british-zoo-turns-to-marvin-gaye-to-get-monkeys-in-the-mood-1092978149.html

Let’s Get It On: British Zoo Turns to Marvin Gaye to Get Monkeys in the ‘Mood’

The Trentham Monkey Forest in Stafford, England, employed a Marvin Gaye impersonator to perform some of the R&B legend’s songs to try and get the zoo’s Barbary... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

The park employed the services of David Largie to perform some of Gaye’s biggest hits.According to a park newsletter, traditional Barbary macaque “lovey dovey” behavior was displayed. Grooming and teeth chattering were noted during the performances.The Trentham Monkey Forest didn’t turn to a Motown legend just because Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, however.Barbary macaques are an endangered species, and it is estimated that just 8,000 to 10,000 are living in the wild, according to Barbary Macaque Awareness & Conservation.The species’ birthing season is late spring and early summer, so it’ll be a few months before we’ll know if Marvin Gaye’s magic also works on other primates.

