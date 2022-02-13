Registration was successful!
Let’s Get It On: British Zoo Turns to Marvin Gaye to Get Monkeys in the ‘Mood’
Let’s Get It On: British Zoo Turns to Marvin Gaye to Get Monkeys in the ‘Mood’
The Trentham Monkey Forest in Stafford, England, employed a Marvin Gaye impersonator to perform some of the R&B legend’s songs to try and get the zoo’s Barbary... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
The Trentham Monkey Forest in Stafford, England, employed a Marvin Gaye impersonator to perform some of the R&B legend’s songs to try and get the zoo’s Barbary macaques to “get it on.”
The park employed the services of David Largie to perform some of Gaye’s biggest hits.
"We thought it could be a creative way to encourage our females to show a little affection to males that might not have been so lucky in love." Park director Matt Lovatt said:
According to a park newsletter, traditional Barbary macaque “lovey dovey” behavior was displayed. Grooming and teeth chattering were noted during the performances.
The Trentham Monkey Forest didn’t turn to a Motown legend just because Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, however.
He added: "Females in season mate with several males, so paternity among our furry residents is never known. Each birth is vital to the species, with Barbary macaques being classed as endangered."
Barbary macaques are an endangered species, and it is estimated that just 8,000 to 10,000 are living in the wild, according to
Barbary Macaque Awareness & Conservation
.
The species’ birthing season is late spring and early summer, so it’ll be a few months before we’ll know if Marvin Gaye’s magic also works on other primates.