Kazakh President Pays Tribute to Memory of People Killed in January Protests
Kazakh President Pays Tribute to Memory of People Killed in January Protests
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part Sunday in a commemorative ceremony to honour the memory of those killed in the unrest... 13.02.2022
2022-02-13T07:45+0000
2022-02-13T07:45+0000
Mass protests in Kazakhstan erupted in early January, with residents of the western cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau protesting a twofold increase in liquefied gas prices. The protests spilled over to other cities, and turned into violent unrest with looting, attacks on state facilities, and clashes with police. In response, authorities declared a nationwide state of emergency until January 19 and launched an anti-terrorist operation.
Kazakh President Pays Tribute to Memory of People Killed in January Protests

07:45 GMT 13.02.2022
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part Sunday in a commemorative ceremony to honour the memory of those killed in the unrest that rocked Kazakhstan in early January, the presidential office said.
"The integrity of the state, the security of citizens, and the future of the country were under threat. We managed to repel the terrorist attack. Unfortunately, this turmoil claimed lives of many citizens. This is a real tragedy. On my instructions, the relevant authorities thoroughly investigate each case. For me, human rights protection is very important. The sad developments shocked the whole country," Tokayev said, as quoted by the office.
The leader added that a social foundation "Kazakhstan halkyna" (to the Kazakh people) that has been set up upon his instruction, will also provide support to those affected.
"We will not allow anybody to destroy the unity and harmony of our people. This is a common duty not only of the state, but of all citizens. This tragedy must never happen again!" Tokayev said.
After a prayer, Tokayev said the Kazakh people faced harsh ordeals this year.
Uniformed officers are seen during protests in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in this picture obtained by Reuters on January 5, 2022. Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Number of People Detained in Kazakh City of Shymkent Amid Unrest Tops 3,500 - Reports
13 January, 04:01 GMT
Mass protests in Kazakhstan erupted in early January, with residents of the western cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau protesting a twofold increase in liquefied gas prices. The protests spilled over to other cities, and turned into violent unrest with looting, attacks on state facilities, and clashes with police. In response, authorities declared a nationwide state of emergency until January 19 and launched an anti-terrorist operation.
