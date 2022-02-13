Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/german-president-frank-walter-steinmeier-re-elected-for-second-term-1092988928.html
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Re-elected For Second Term
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Re-elected For Second Term
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, 66, has been serving as president of Germany since 19 March 2017. 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-13T13:33+0000
2022-02-13T14:05+0000
germany
frank-walter steinmeier
president
bundestag
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092990041_0:75:3070:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_c89c59ff78aeb26e1af0e59baf825edc.jpg
Frank-Walter Steinmeier has been re-elected for the post for a second five-year term, Bundestag Speaker Barbel Bas said. Steinmeier won 1,045 of the 1,437 votes at the Federal Convention in Berlin, which comprised members of the Bundestag, as well as an equal number of delegates chosen by the country's 16 states. Among the delegates was former Chancellor Angela Merkel, leading virologist Christian Drosten, and Germany's football coach Hansi Flick. Steinmeier, a Social Democrat, who served two terms as foreign secretary under Merkel, announced his bid for presidential re-election on 28 May 2021. The Social Democratic Party supported his decision and most of the other parties, including the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Greens, followed suit.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092990041_341:0:3070:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_81c98adb073ffffc94573b8874b7bfd1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, frank-walter steinmeier, president, bundestag

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Re-elected For Second Term

13:33 GMT 13.02.2022 (Updated: 14:05 GMT 13.02.2022)
© MICHELE TANTUSSIGerman President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gives a speech to attendees after being re-elected on February 13, 2022 during the German Federal Assembly which came together to elect the country's president in Berlin.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gives a speech to attendees after being re-elected on February 13, 2022 during the German Federal Assembly which came together to elect the country's president in Berlin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© MICHELE TANTUSSI
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, 66, has been serving as president of Germany since 19 March 2017.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier has been re-elected for the post for a second five-year term, Bundestag Speaker Barbel Bas said.
Steinmeier won 1,045 of the 1,437 votes at the Federal Convention in Berlin, which comprised members of the Bundestag, as well as an equal number of delegates chosen by the country's 16 states.
Among the delegates was former Chancellor Angela Merkel, leading virologist Christian Drosten, and Germany's football coach Hansi Flick.
Steinmeier, a Social Democrat, who served two terms as foreign secretary under Merkel, announced his bid for presidential re-election on 28 May 2021. The Social Democratic Party supported his decision and most of the other parties, including the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Greens, followed suit.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала