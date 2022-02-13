German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Re-elected For Second Term

Frank-Walter Steinmeier has been re-elected for the post for a second five-year term, Bundestag Speaker Barbel Bas said. Steinmeier won 1,045 of the 1,437 votes at the Federal Convention in Berlin, which comprised members of the Bundestag, as well as an equal number of delegates chosen by the country's 16 states. Among the delegates was former Chancellor Angela Merkel, leading virologist Christian Drosten, and Germany's football coach Hansi Flick. Steinmeier, a Social Democrat, who served two terms as foreign secretary under Merkel, announced his bid for presidential re-election on 28 May 2021. The Social Democratic Party supported his decision and most of the other parties, including the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Greens, followed suit.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, 66, has been serving as president of Germany since 19 March 2017.
