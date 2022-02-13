Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/french-presidential-candidate-pecresse-says-ukraines-nato-bid-not-on-agenda-1092994950.html
French Presidential Candidate Pecresse Says Ukraine's NATO Bid Not on Agenda
French Presidential Candidate Pecresse Says Ukraine's NATO Bid Not on Agenda
PARIS (Sputnik) - French presidential candidate from the centre-right Valerie Pecresse told supporters at a Sunday rally that the issue of Ukraine's accession... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-13T16:50+0000
2022-02-13T17:50+0000
france
europe
ukraine
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092994871_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a8c53f0c6a51edb3503af9ec5bf50dd4.jpg
"We need to speak openly with Ukrainians and tell them that their entry into NATO is not on the agenda," Pecresse said in an address to her voters at Zenith Arena in Paris.Pecresse, who has been head of the metropolitan Ile-de-France region since 2015, advocates for a strong European Union and a hard-line approach to the United Kingdom due to Brexit. Since the announcement of her candidacy, Pecresse has voiced support for a tougher approach to the issue of migration in France, seeing it as a "serious social problem." Among other measure, she has proposed to introduce maximum annual migration quotas and strict conditions for obtaining a residence permit. In addition, Pecresse wants to exclude people who have lived in France for less than five years from the social security system.French presidential election will be held in April. Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron has not yet officially announced his intention to run for a second term.
france
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092994871_195:0:2926:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3dc638a9af050c2311fe39a4f8e7e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, ukraine, nato

French Presidential Candidate Pecresse Says Ukraine's NATO Bid Not on Agenda

16:50 GMT 13.02.2022 (Updated: 17:50 GMT 13.02.2022)
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERValerie Pecresse, head of the Paris Ile-de-France region and Les Republicains (LR) right-wing party candidate for the 2022 French presidential election
Valerie Pecresse, head of the Paris Ile-de-France region and Les Republicains (LR) right-wing party candidate for the 2022 French presidential election - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - French presidential candidate from the centre-right Valerie Pecresse told supporters at a Sunday rally that the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO will not be "on the agenda" if she is elected.
"We need to speak openly with Ukrainians and tell them that their entry into NATO is not on the agenda," Pecresse said in an address to her voters at Zenith Arena in Paris.
Pecresse, who has been head of the metropolitan Ile-de-France region since 2015, advocates for a strong European Union and a hard-line approach to the United Kingdom due to Brexit. Since the announcement of her candidacy, Pecresse has voiced support for a tougher approach to the issue of migration in France, seeing it as a "serious social problem." Among other measure, she has proposed to introduce maximum annual migration quotas and strict conditions for obtaining a residence permit. In addition, Pecresse wants to exclude people who have lived in France for less than five years from the social security system.
French presidential election will be held in April. Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron has not yet officially announced his intention to run for a second term.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала