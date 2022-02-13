https://sputniknews.com/20220213/fking-scumbag-logan-paul-reportedly-plans-to-sue-mayweather-over-exhibition-fight-payment-1092978692.html

'F**king Scumbag': Logan Paul Reportedly Plans to Sue Mayweather Over Exhibition Fight Payment

Last summer, popular YouTuber Logan Paul fought in an exhibition match against former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather. The match lasted eight rounds, but... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

Logan Paul plans to file a lawsuit against US boxing star Floyd Mayweather, claiming he was not paid for their exhibition fight, according to the TMZ Sports.According to the terms of the contract, Logan Paul was to receive $20 million and 10% of the pay-per-view, while Mayweather's share would be $10 million and half of the PPV.After the fight took place, media reported that the exhibition generated over 1 million buys on pay-per-view and was available for $49.99.Floyd has yet to comment on the situation.The exhibition fight between Paul and Mayweather took place in June 2021 - it lasted 8 rounds. As a result of the fight, no winner was established due to the rules of an exhibition fight. ESPN, however, scored the bout 78-74 for Mayweather.

