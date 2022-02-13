Registration was successful!
International
Fast Food: Watch a Big Cat Somersault to Prey on Flying Deer
Fast Food: Watch a Big Cat Somersault to Prey on Flying Deer
The cheetah, which belongs to the Felidae family of cats, can reach a speed of 60-70 miles per hour (100 km/hour) while running to any target. The most...
cheetah
deer
forest
india
The serenity of a herd of deer is suddenly shattered by a ferocious feline in a short wildlife video clip that has been making the rounds online.The video, posted by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, shows a mighty Cheetah appearing out of nowhere among a herd of deer.Sensing danger, one of the deer lunges into the air to make an escape, and at that very moment, the mighty cheetah performs a somersault and grabs it by the neck. All of this happens in nine seconds!“Flying Catch… Life and Nature,” the government official captioned the video; one user reacted to the video saying "The flying catch is a part of Fight for survival..."
cheetah, deer, forest, india

07:11 GMT 13.02.2022
The cheetah, which belongs to the Felidae family of cats, can reach a speed of 60-70 miles per hour (100 km/hour) while running to any target. The most awe-inspiring thing about the Cheetah is its ability to jump while chasing down its prey.
The serenity of a herd of deer is suddenly shattered by a ferocious feline in a short wildlife video clip that has been making the rounds online.
The video, posted by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, shows a mighty Cheetah appearing out of nowhere among a herd of deer.
Sensing danger, one of the deer lunges into the air to make an escape, and at that very moment, the mighty cheetah performs a somersault and grabs it by the neck. All of this happens in nine seconds!
“Flying Catch… Life and Nature,” the government official captioned the video; one user reacted to the video saying "The flying catch is a part of Fight for survival..."
