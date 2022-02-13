Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Demonstrators Rally in Tunisia Against President Kais Saied
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/did-cristiano-ronaldo-spit-on-elanga-after-draw-with-southampton-1092984118.html
Did Cristiano Ronaldo Spit on Elanga After Draw With Southampton?
Did Cristiano Ronaldo Spit on Elanga After Draw With Southampton?
Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists. 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-13T11:11+0000
2022-02-13T11:11+0000
sport
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092984092_0:69:2973:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_09ff0c85d99ec999ac432f71a9b0e15e.jpg
On Saturday, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in the 25th round of the Premier League.At the end of the match, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to spit on his teammate Anthony Elanga. The footage of the bizarre incident was published on social media.Perhaps the Portuguese did not seek to hit a teammate but simply spat because of an unsuccessful result, and the saliva accidentally got into Elanga. Ronaldo has not scored a goal for six matches in a row. His contract with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2023.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092984092_0:0:2683:2012_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd79da38d0136192500c5e99a3cde43.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo

Did Cristiano Ronaldo Spit on Elanga After Draw With Southampton?

11:11 GMT 13.02.2022
© REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNEManchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after sustaining an injury
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after sustaining an injury - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNE
Subscribe
Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists.
On Saturday, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in the 25th round of the Premier League.
At the end of the match, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to spit on his teammate Anthony Elanga. The footage of the bizarre incident was published on social media.
Perhaps the Portuguese did not seek to hit a teammate but simply spat because of an unsuccessful result, and the saliva accidentally got into Elanga.
Ronaldo has not scored a goal for six matches in a row. His contract with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2023.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала