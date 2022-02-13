Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/did-cristiano-ronaldo-spit-on-elanga-after-draw-with-southampton-1092984118.html
Did Cristiano Ronaldo Spit on Elanga After Draw With Southampton?
Did Cristiano Ronaldo Spit on Elanga After Draw With Southampton?
Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists. 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-13T11:11+0000
2022-02-13T11:11+0000
2022-02-13T11:11+0000
sport
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092984092_0:69:2973:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_09ff0c85d99ec999ac432f71a9b0e15e.jpg
On Saturday, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in the 25th round of the Premier League.At the end of the match, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to spit on his teammate Anthony Elanga. The footage of the bizarre incident was published on social media.Perhaps the Portuguese did not seek to hit a teammate but simply spat because of an unsuccessful result, and the saliva accidentally got into Elanga. Ronaldo has not scored a goal for six matches in a row. His contract with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2023.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092984092_0:0:2683:2012_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd79da38d0136192500c5e99a3cde43.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo
Did Cristiano Ronaldo Spit on Elanga After Draw With Southampton? Subscribe
Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists.
On Saturday, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in the 25th round of the Premier League.
At the end of the match, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to spit on his teammate Anthony Elanga. The footage of the bizarre incident was published on social media.
Perhaps the Portuguese did not seek to hit a teammate but simply spat because of an unsuccessful result, and the saliva accidentally got into Elanga.
Ronaldo
has not scored a goal for six matches in a row. His contract with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2023.