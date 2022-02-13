https://sputniknews.com/20220213/did-cristiano-ronaldo-spit-on-elanga-after-draw-with-southampton-1092984118.html

Did Cristiano Ronaldo Spit on Elanga After Draw With Southampton?

Did Cristiano Ronaldo Spit on Elanga After Draw With Southampton?

Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists. 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

On Saturday, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in the 25th round of the Premier League.At the end of the match, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to spit on his teammate Anthony Elanga. The footage of the bizarre incident was published on social media.Perhaps the Portuguese did not seek to hit a teammate but simply spat because of an unsuccessful result, and the saliva accidentally got into Elanga. Ronaldo has not scored a goal for six matches in a row. His contract with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2023.

