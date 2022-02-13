Demonstrators Rally in Tunisia Against President Kais Saied

Sputnik is live from Tunis as anti-government demonstrators gather for protests. The protests were called for by the Opposition Ennahda party in solidarity with the deputy head of the group, Noureddine El-Beheiry, and other activists who have been arrested.Following the 2021 anti-government protests, the President of Tunisia Kais Saied suspended the work of the Legislative Assembly on 25 July 2021 and dismissed first Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and then a number of ministers. The Ennahda party, led by parliamentary speaker Rashid al-Ghannouchi, has called on Saied for a national dialogue, while condemning his actions as unconstitutional and tantamount to a coup.Kais Saied had previously announced that a referendum on constitutional reforms would take place in Tunisia on 25 July 25 2022, and that parliamentary elections would then take place on 17 December. In the meanwhile, the work of the country's parliament would be frozen.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Anti-government protesters rally against President Kais Saied's 'coup' in Tunis
Last year, Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days following anti-government protests. In October, the president announced the formation of a new government, while the parliament's suspension continued.
