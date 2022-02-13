Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Demonstrators Rally in Tunisia Against President Kais Saied
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/chaotic-terrain-traces-of-dust-devils-spotted-on-mars---photo-1092984396.html
'Chaotic' Terrain, Traces of 'Dust Devils' Spotted on Mars - Photo
'Chaotic' Terrain, Traces of 'Dust Devils' Spotted on Mars - Photo
The bluish shapes that can be seen in the photo are actually traces left on the planet's surface by dust devils. 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-13T10:54+0000
2022-02-13T10:54+0000
tech
mars
european space agency (esa)
roscosmos
exomars-tgo
photo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092984262_1913:0:4445:1424_1920x0_80_0_0_340a212ccb27b25e4fed3cf51cdcfec3.jpg
The European Space Agency has released a new photo of the surface of Mars, which was taken earlier this month by the CaSSIS camera onboard the ESA/Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter.The photo shows part of Argyre Planitia, in the vicinity of the Hooke Crater in the planet's southern highlands.As the space agency explains in the picture's description, the scenery seen in the picture seems rather similar to what is known as Mars' “chaos terrain” - patches of surface that feature “haphazard groups of variously sized and shaped rocks” clumped together and “often enclosed within depressions”.The bluish wispy tendril-like shapes that can be seen in the picture are actually traces left by dust devils, whirlwinds of dust that occur both on Mars and on Earth; the colour of these shapes is the result of three filters that were combined to make the image.Launched in 2016, Trace Gas Orbiter arrived at the orbit of Mars later that year and started its mission in 2018. Along with supplying images of the planet's surface, the craft is also expected to provide “data relay services” for the second ExoMars mission that is supposed to arrive at the Red Planet in 2023, as ESA points out.
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/liquid-water-likely-lurks-beneath-mars-polar-ice-scientists-say-1092780634.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092984262_2229:0:4128:1424_1920x0_80_0_0_9c2b881d42c4c9d9081b45f97d39bdc4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, mars, european space agency (esa), roscosmos, exomars-tgo, photo

'Chaotic' Terrain, Traces of 'Dust Devils' Spotted on Mars - Photo

10:54 GMT 13.02.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO / ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS / Image of Mars' surface taken by the CaSSIS camera onboard the ESA/Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) on 1 February 2021, centred at 46.2°S/318.3°E.
Image of Mars' surface taken by the CaSSIS camera onboard the ESA/Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) on 1 February 2021, centred at 46.2°S/318.3°E. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO / ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The bluish shapes that can be seen in the photo are actually traces left on the planet's surface by dust devils.
The European Space Agency has released a new photo of the surface of Mars, which was taken earlier this month by the CaSSIS camera onboard the ESA/Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter.
The photo shows part of Argyre Planitia, in the vicinity of the Hooke Crater in the planet's southern highlands.
As the space agency explains in the picture's description, the scenery seen in the picture seems rather similar to what is known as Mars' “chaos terrain” - patches of surface that feature “haphazard groups of variously sized and shaped rocks” clumped together and “often enclosed within depressions”.
“While this small patch has not been defined as one of these, its appearance is certainly chaotic,” ESA notes.
The bluish wispy tendril-like shapes that can be seen in the picture are actually traces left by dust devils, whirlwinds of dust that occur both on Mars and on Earth; the colour of these shapes is the result of three filters that were combined to make the image.
Mars - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
Liquid Water Likely Lurks Beneath Mars' Polar Ice, Scientists Say
5 February, 18:28 GMT
Launched in 2016, Trace Gas Orbiter arrived at the orbit of Mars later that year and started its mission in 2018. Along with supplying images of the planet's surface, the craft is also expected to provide “data relay services” for the second ExoMars mission that is supposed to arrive at the Red Planet in 2023, as ESA points out.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала